Human rights group INAHURAT accused IGP Kayode Egbetokun of shielding Rebecca Omokamo from prosecution in a high-profile Abuja land grabbing case

The group protested at EFCC, urging enforcement of court-ordered forfeiture of properties linked to forged documents and police complicity

INAHURAT called on President Tinubu, the National Assembly, and oversight bodies to investigate the IGP and hold those obstructing justice accountable

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, has been called upon to stop shielding Rebecca Omokamo Godwin Isaac, also known as Bilikisu Ishaku Aliyu, from prosecution in a high-profile land grabbing case in Abuja.

Human rights group accuses IGP of obstructing justice

During a press conference in Abuja, the Initiative Against Human Rights Abuse and Torture (INAHURAT) alleged that the IGP has abused his office to protect the suspect, who faces charges of forgery, fraud, and illegal land acquisition. Chief Maxwell Chibuike Opara, speaking on behalf of INAHURAT, claimed the suspect is a close associate of the IGP.

“The IGP has consistently used his office to shield Rebecca from arrest and prosecution,” Opara said. “Despite multiple charges against her, she enjoys police protection – a clear abuse of power.”

Protest demands enforcement of court orders

INAHURAT staged a protest at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters, urging the agency to enforce court-ordered forfeiture of properties illegally acquired by the suspect.

The disputed properties, worth billions of naira, include several plots in Guzape and Katampe districts belonging to Hajia Collen Mero Yesufu and her family.

Allegations of forged documents and police complicity

The group accused Rebecca Omokamo of forging land documents and falsifying legal papers to illegally occupy the properties, allegedly with the protection of armed policemen deployed on the IGP’s orders.

They also implicated former FCT Police Commissioner Tunji Disu in aiding the suspect’s evasion of arrest during a March 2025 EFCC operation.

“Former Commissioner Disu personally intervened to rescue Rebecca from lawful arrest, showing police complicity in obstructing justice,” Opara revealed.

Call for swift EFCC action and presidential intervention

INAHURAT praised the EFCC’s dedication to the case despite interference but urged the commission to expedite enforcement of forfeiture orders.

“Any further delay would betray justice,” Opara warned.

The group also urged the National Assembly, oversight bodies, and President Bola Tinubu to investigate the IGP’s conduct and hold accountable those obstructing justice.

“The President must urgently intervene. It is unacceptable that a suspect enjoys such close proximity to the IGP and continues to escape prosecution,” Opara stated

