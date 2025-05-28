A diphtheria outbreak in Mbutu Community, Aboh Mbaise LGA has resulted in multiple child fatalities, prompting the closure of schools to curb the spread

Local health authorities, WHO, and state officials are working to contain the outbreak, setting up an isolation centre at Mbutu Health Centre

Parents are urged to vaccinate their children immediately, as health experts stress the importance of routine immunisation against diphtheria

A diphtheria outbreak in Mbutu Community, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State has led to the deaths of several children, prompting the immediate closure of schools in the area, officials confirmed.

The exact number of fatalities remains unconfirmed, according to a report by Daily Trust on May 28, 2025. The Chairman of Aboh Mbaise LGA, Iheukwumere Alaribe, verified the outbreak in a statement released on May 26.

Disease Outbreak in Imo Leads to Death of Many School Children. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

Deaths reported amid Diphtheria outbreak in Mbutu

Diphtheria, a highly infectious disease caused by the bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheriae, primarily affects the nose and throat but can also impact the skin. It spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, or direct contact with infected individuals or contaminated objects.

In response to the outbreak, the local government has taken swift action to curb further spread.

Schools in Mbutu have been temporarily closed, and parents have been advised to keep their children indoors.

“Diphtheria claimed the lives of the children less than a week after its outbreak.

“The chairman stated that the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Department of Disease Prevention and Control in the Imo State Ministry of Health, and health workers from Aboh Mbaise LGA were working tirelessly to investigate and contain the outbreak.

“An isolation centre has been established at Mbutu Health Centre, with health workers deployed to quarantine children who may have been exposed to the disease and to provide care for affected families,” said Godspower Dike, the spokesman for the chairman.

The chairman urged parents to take immediate action in vaccinating their children to prevent further infections.

“In light of this outbreak, parents who have not yet vaccinated their children are strongly urged to do so without delay.

“Vaccinations are crucial for preventing the spread of diseases and protecting our children’s health,” he stated.

Public cooperation amid Diphtheria cases

Dike also called for public calm and cooperation with health authorities, assuring that regular updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

“We encourage the public to remain calm and cooperate with the relevant authorities as we work to control this outbreak. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” he added.

Diphtheria cases and deaths across Nigeria

In early May, diphtheria claimed the lives of two children in Tukur-Tukur Community, Zaria, Kaduna State.

According to PUNCH Online, Nigeria recorded 25,812 confirmed cases of diphtheria from 42,642 suspected cases across 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory, and 350 LGAs, with 184 LGAs in 26 states reporting confirmed cases.

As of March 9, 2025, diphtheria had resulted in 1,319 deaths, according to the latest Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) report, covering week 19 of 2022 to week 10 of 2025.

Health authorities have reiterated the importance of routine immunisation to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases like diphtheria.

Source: Legit.ng