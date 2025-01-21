The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development confirmed an outbreak of anthrax on a farm in Zamfara State, urging heightened vigilance and immediate measures to contain the disease

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has confirmed an outbreak of anthrax on a farm in Zamfara State and has called for heightened vigilance and immediate measures to contain the disease.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Ben Goong.

Anthrax Outbreak Details

Anthrax, caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, is a zoonotic disease that can affect various warm-blooded animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, horses, and wildlife, as well as humans.

It is listed as a notifiable disease by the World Organisation for Animal Health due to its potential to cause high morbidity and mortality.

The ministry outlined symptoms of anthrax, including fever, coughing, vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes, headaches, itching, and bleeding from major openings. Immediate detection and intervention were emphasised as key to curbing its spread.

Preventive Measures and Advisory

The ministry highlighted that anthrax is preventable through coordinated efforts such as risk assessment, surveys, and ring vaccination of susceptible animals in high-risk areas.

Prompt detection and response are critical to containing its spread. The ministry urged neighbouring states to take precautionary measures, stating, “We call on stakeholders, especially states bordering Zamfara, to take immediate steps to prevent further spread of the disease.”

Ministry's Commitment

Reaffirming its commitment to tackling the outbreak, the ministry said, “The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development remains committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to ensure a swift and effective response.”

Zamfara State, located in northwestern Nigeria, was established on October 1, 1996. Its capital is Gusau, and it is known for its rich agricultural heritage, with over 80% of the population engaged in farming.

The state is predominantly inhabited by the Hausa and Fulani ethnic groups, and it was the first in Nigeria to introduce Sharia law.

Deadly Anthrax Disease

Legit.ng reported that The federal government of Nigeria on Monday, June 12, raised the alarm over a deadly virus outbreak named anthrax disease. As a result, citizens are advised to stop eating cow skin, locally called "ponmo".

Speaking to Legit.ng, Sheriffdeen Ewunuga, one of the healthcare workers at the frontline of Nigeria's struggle with infectious diseases, highlighted the prevention and control measures. There are four common routes of anthrax infection, each with different signs and symptoms. In most cases, symptoms develop within six days of exposure to the bacteria.

However, it's possible for inhalation anthrax symptoms to take more than six weeks to appear. Its signs include flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, and muscle aches, and if not diagnosed and treated early, leads to pneumonia, severe lung problems, difficulty in breathing, shock, and death.

