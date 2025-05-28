The founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, is trending for yet another reason

Pastor Ibiyeomie explained that young men in Nigeria wearing dreadlocks are simply copying musicians

The cleric warned youths against imitating worldly fashion trends because it would not automatically enlarge one's coast

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - David Ibiyeomie, the presiding pastor of the Salvation Ministries, has criticised people wearing dreadlocks.

In a video shared on the verified X (formerly Twitter) page of @therealchurchg1 on Tuesday, May 27, Pastor Ibiyeomie explained that global leaders do not wear dreadlocks.

Ibiyeomie stated this while preaching during the fourth service at Salvation Ministries headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Pastor Ibiyeomie said:

“There is a young man in this church who is in his 50s now. He used to keep dreadlock. People talk to him; he used to plait his hair. He used to be a worldly musician.

“One day, he came and heard me talking that ‘have you seen a president wearing dreadlock?’ He said where he sat the thing hit him. ‘That means I am not ready to be a great person, I just want to be at a level’. So, he said he just went and cut his hair. So he said ‘sir, do you know how I cut my hair? Nobody preached to me’.”

Ibiyeomie added:

“Among the top 20 billionaires in the world, none has dreadlocks, including Elon Musk. Not one billionaire in the world has dreadlock.

“Dreadlock is for musicians because they have to have dreadlock to play music.

“Wordly basketballers, most of them did not go to school. No senator in the US has dreadlock. Even Arnold Schwarzenegger who was a film actor did not keep dreadlock as the governor of California.”

'Chains on legs is for prostitutes': Ibiyeomie

In the same vein, Pastor Ibiyeomie asserted that ladies who wear leg chains are prostitutes.

Ibiyeomie said wearing chains on the legs is an advertisement for rough trade.

The cleric warned ladies against copying worldly fashion trends without understanding their deeper implications.

Ibiyeomie tackled the use of leg chains and other indecent dressing among young women.

He said:

“Ladies who wear chains on their legs simply mean, ‘I am a prostitute'.

“The original meaning of wearing chains on the legs is, ‘You are a sex worker, you are not in the hotel but you are available'."

Bago makes u-turn on dreadlocks order

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Niger state Governor Umar Bago reversed his earlier controversial directive ordering the arrest of individuals with dreadlocks.

The decision to retract the order follows a wave of backlash from the public and civil rights groups, who accused the governor of discrimination and overreaching in his approach to tackling crime.

In response to the intense criticism, the Niger state governor sought to clarify his position during an event in Minna.

