President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his commitment to securing a prosperous future for Nigeria’s youth, emphasizing that the removal of fuel subsidies was a strategic decision aimed at safeguarding the next generation.

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Youth Congress Planning Committee at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Tinubu reaffirmed that his administration’s policies are focused on long-term benefits for the country’s young population.

President Tinubu has reassured the youths that his policies are aimed at giving them a better future. Image: NGRPresident/X

Source: Twitter

Tinubu assures Nigerian youths of better future

Addressing the gathering, the President expressed confidence in the youth as the backbone of national development.

He stated:

“I’ve listened to you carefully. Today is not for long speeches. I just want to reassure you that you are the hope of the country. Every decision I’ve taken is all about tomorrow.”

Defending his administration’s controversial fuel subsidy removal, he noted that the move was essential to ensuring financial stability and infrastructure development.

According to him, without such reforms, the country would struggle to create an environment that encourages economic growth and opportunities for young Nigerians.

“When you remove oil subsidy, you’re protecting the future of generations yet unborn, the youth,” Tinubu explained.

“Where’s the investment for the infrastructure? When you listen to the majority of professionals talking about Japa, leaving Nigeria, it’s because if you grow prosperity back home and empower people, they will not bother to leave.”

Tinubu admitted that things were not so easy and clear when he took the baton of leadership from his predecessor.

Source: Facebook

Tinubu boasts of econonmical successes since taking over

The President further noted that his government remains focused on providing an enabling environment for economic growth.

He highlighted recent improvements in the nation’s economy, noting that market confidence is returning, investors are showing interest, and technological advancements are gaining traction.

Reflecting on the challenges faced at the beginning of his administration, Tinubu remarked:

“When we started, it looked so foggy, dicey, and hopeless. We tried hard and we were fetching water from a dry well. But today, the economy has turned the corner, prices are falling, confidence in our economy is improving, investors are looking in, technology is advancing. You have the opportunity.”

Encouraging direct engagement from the youth, he invited them to voice their concerns and offer solutions for national development.

“Look at me in the face, tell me whatever you think is wrong and the way you want things done or suggestions. We’ll try to implement all of it as long as it is for the prosperity of this country.”

The event also featured remarks from the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, who emphasized that the planned youth conference would serve as a platform for engagement and policy formulation.

He assured that the government remains open to incorporating ideas from young Nigerians.

Samson Itodo, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa and a key member of the planning committee, commended Tinubu’s recognition of youth contributions, stating that the initiative signals a renewed commitment to inclusivity in governance.

Tinubu set to appoint Ambassadors

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government is reporting set to appoint ambassadors for its more than 100 diplomatic missions worldwide.

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, confirmed this development through a statement.

As reported by Reuters, sources familiar with the matter said appointments are expected to be made "very soon" A government source the issue of funding "is being resolved" and "that means the appointment will be announced very soon."

