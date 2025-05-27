Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra state, Dr Irene Chioma Awuzie, is marking her 100 days in office as substantive rector of the institution

Dr. Awuzie faced stiff oppositions and criticisms both before and after her emergence as rector on 4th February, 2025

Despite these oppositions, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) in the institution, passed vote of confidence in her - applauding her strides, envisaging brighter future

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Federal Polytechnic, Oko chapter, has commended the Rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Irene Chioma Awuzie, for her giant strides in the academic, social and infrastructural developments of the institution in the past one hundred days that she held sway as the first internally generated substantive female rector of the school.

Dr Awuzie was met with relentless opposition from the instant Tinubu appointed her as the institution's head.

Source: Facebook

Chairman of NASU in the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Comrade Emmanuel Okolie, gave the commendation in an interview with Legit.ng in Oko, Anambra state, at the weekend.

Okolie said that NASU is deeply inspired by the winds of transformation sweeping through the institution under Dr. Irene Chioma Awuzie within a little space of time.

He said that despite the stiff opposition that greeted the rector before and after her appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on February 4th, 2025, she was not deterred, but continued to wax stronger to deliver and fulfill all the promises she made when she assumed office.

He said:

"Indeed, what the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, has witnessed in the past 100 days under Dr. Irene Chioma Awuzie is not merely a change in administration - it is the unfolding of a new vision, a rebirth of purpose, and a reawakening of institutional pride.

"Under the capable and visionary leadership of Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie as Substantive Rector, the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, has taken bold and decisive steps toward repositioning itself as a centre of excellence. Her first 100 days in office have been marked by a flurry of strategic interventions, infrastructural revival, and staff-centered policies that have breathed fresh air into the soul of the institution.

"Under her watch as rector, there is a renewed sense of purpose in the air. Staff morale is at an all-time high, and confidence in the institution's future has been restored. Dr. Awuzie's approach to leadership - intentional, transparent, and inclusive; has reminded us that when visionary leadership meets institutional will, transformation is inevitable.

"As a union, NASU stands not only as a witness, but also as a proud partner in this historic journey. We are energized, motivated, and fully aligned with the positive momentum shaping the polytechnic’s trajectory. The rapid completion of long-awaited projects and the commissioning of new strategic ones are testimonies to a leadership that is both responsive and proactive."

Tinubu lauded for timely appointment

The union expressed gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for what it called timely and we'll considered appointment of Dr. Awuzie as substantive rector of the institution.

Tinubu has been applauded for choosing the visionary leader to lead the school. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

"We are, above all, grateful to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for this timely and well-considered appointment. It is evident that Dr. Awuzie's emergence at this critical juncture was not accidental - it is providential.

"Let this moment mark the beginning of a new chapter for every stakeholder, staff and students of Okopoly. Let it inspire a deeper commitment to the ideals of service, excellence, and unity. The task of rebuilding a great institution is never borne by one person alone - but when one person leads with vision and courage, others find the strength to follow. Federal Polytechnic, Oko, is rising, and we at NASU are proud to rise with it."

NASU highlights Okopoly's rector strides

The NASU chairman said that within days of possession of office, the rector quietly reactivated the water factory and POLYBREAD industry domiciled in the department of Food Science and Technology grounded for over two years; adding that the school's printing press at the extension site in the department of Printing Technology of the polytechnic was equally resuscitated.

"In one fell swoop, the rector reduced the school fees paid by students of the polytechnic each year from N21,600 to less than N14,000, thereby, lessening the financial burden of parents and guardians, whose wards are in the polytechnic," she added.

"Students’ Work Aid Programmes also came on board. This enabled students to be paid while assisting in the cleaning of the polytechnic environment, cutting of overgrown flowers, in the bakery, water factory, printing press, etc.

"Statements of Results of graduating students were given a boost. Students' results that were previously unduly delayed are now processed in record time at the Result Printing and Control Unit of the Registry Repartment.

"To consolidate the security and lives of both staff and students of the polytechnic, the rector engaged the services of St. Christopher’s Security Services Limited. Under her watch, seven academic staff were promoted to the rank of chief lecturer. Many teaching and non-teaching staff of various cadres equally moved from one grade level to the other. An elaborate staff sports club with rooms for recreation and entertainment is already nearing completion at the extension site of the polytechnic.

"Several grounded computers at the Computer Based Test, (CBT) housed at the auditorium & extension site were serviced and repaired. Also, brand new computers were added to the fleet. The Office Technology Management department received 50 brand new desktop computers to enhance teaching and learning in the department.

"The new rector mounted the department of Geology at Ufuma Campus. The National Board for Technical Education, (NBTE) has already undertaken resource inspection of both the personnel and equipment in the department with a view to accrediting the department.

"A state-of-the art Senator Barnabas Gemade Medical Centre has just been completed and awaiting commissioning at Ufuma Campus to mark Dr. Awuzie's 100 days stewardship of the polytechnic. Currently, some departments have undergone reaccreditation, while others are warming up to be reaccredited in no distant time.

"The radio studio of Mass Communication department received a boost with the upgrading of key broadcasting equipment in the studio, and the renewal of the broadcast operating license by the Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation, (NBC) through the intervention of the rector. The license of the radio studio expired 5 years ago. The radio broadcasts live on the campus on 98.7 FM and beyond.

"Recently, the biggest project yet of her 100 days in office was birthed. A team of Tertiary Education Trust Fund, (TETFUND) officials under the auspices of Rural Electrification Agency, (REA) came to the polytechnic to ascertain the feasible area to mount approved hybrid solar energy for the polytechnic with the capacity to meet all the power energy needs of the institution – installed equipments and departmental energy needs. This is a watershed aimed at ending protracted power shortages in the polytechnic that have crippled consolidated practical teaching in many departments.

"The chronicled achievements of the rector in the last 100 days are certainly a tip of the iceberg of greater things coming to the polytechnic in the next 4 years of her tenure.

"We wish the rector, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, the best and the courage to grapple honestly, diligently and dedicatedly with the onerous task of navigating the uncharted stormy waters of the polytechnic landscape and leadership."

Anambra couple sells 3 out of their 6 children

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 57-year-old Vincent Mbam and his wife, Nnenna, were detained by personnel of the Special Anti-Touting Squad in Anambra (SASA) Onitsha area office, for allegedly selling their three children between 2019 and 2024.

Vin and his wife, natives of Ogboji-Ezzaegu in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi state, committed the crime where they were residing in Oba, Idemili South local government area of Anambra state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng