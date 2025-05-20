Adamawa Vacancies: State Civil Service Boss Shares Key Updates, 'We Received 96,102 Applications'
- The Adamawa State Civil Service Commission has dismissed rumours of slot allocations to politicians, assuring a fair and transparent recruitment process
- Chairman Barr. Musa Kaibo revealed that over 96,000 applications were received, but only 4,000 positions are available, and all qualified candidates will be fairly evaluated
- He emphasized that no payment is required and warned applicants against falling for misinformation, as exams will be conducted in all 21 LGAs based on merit
The Adamawa State Civil Service Commission on Monday, 19th May 2025, debunked rumours circulating about slot allocations to politicians regarding the recruitment process.
The Commission rejected all allegations that could create confusion or mixed reactions among applicants.
Speaking to a Legit.ng correspondent, the Chairman of the Commission, Barrister Musa Kaibo, expressed that:
"We have received the total number of 96,102 applications for various positions from the recruitment board and we have 21 Local Government Areas in the state, whereas, the number of applicants needed is 4,000 and we pledge to give equal chance to anyone who is qualified for the job."
He also added that:
"We will be free and fair in process and that is why, we will be conducting an examination in all the local government areas in order to ease the recruitment process and to be a Merit Based empolyment. If you pass the examination, you will be invited for an interview and all these processes will be done with fairness and justice."
Examination process and recruitment duration
Barr. Kaibo maintained that the examination will be conducted in all 21 Local Government Areas, and each applicant will write the exam in their respective local government.
He added that the process is ongoing and the team is working to ensure it is completed as quickly as possible.
He also noted that daily-rated workers and artisans have been given the opportunity to apply and will undergo the same examination process.
Rumours on slot allocation and payment
He further added by saying:
"Every rumour regarding any slot allocation or purchase is false, because, we just started the process and we haven't reached any stage to request for any amount from anyone. Therefore, the public should discard any misinformation because the commission is out to work based on meritment and not the other way round."
He emphasized that every member of the commission is committed to making the government succeed and to improving the state.
His advice to applicants
He stated that:
"Applicants should not be demoralized or tempted to get very anyone money as a means of buying slot, they should read and prepare for the examination. They should know that we are here to serve them and we will not allow anyone to extort them."
Fintiri rolls out business support for 40,000
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that to boost economic stability and enhance independent livelihood, the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, had approved 40,000 beneficiaries for the Fintiri Business Wallet Initiative for the 1st and 2nd quarters in the state.
This initiative is aimed at boosting the micro businesses of the people in all the local government areas, which in total have 226 wards and villages in the state.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng