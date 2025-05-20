The Adamawa State Civil Service Commission has dismissed rumours of slot allocations to politicians, assuring a fair and transparent recruitment process

Chairman Barr. Musa Kaibo revealed that over 96,000 applications were received, but only 4,000 positions are available, and all qualified candidates will be fairly evaluated

He emphasized that no payment is required and warned applicants against falling for misinformation, as exams will be conducted in all 21 LGAs based on merit

The Adamawa State Civil Service Commission on Monday, 19th May 2025, debunked rumours circulating about slot allocations to politicians regarding the recruitment process.

The Commission rejected all allegations that could create confusion or mixed reactions among applicants.

Speaking to a Legit.ng correspondent, the Chairman of the Commission, Barrister Musa Kaibo, expressed that:

"We have received the total number of 96,102 applications for various positions from the recruitment board and we have 21 Local Government Areas in the state, whereas, the number of applicants needed is 4,000 and we pledge to give equal chance to anyone who is qualified for the job."

He also added that:

"We will be free and fair in process and that is why, we will be conducting an examination in all the local government areas in order to ease the recruitment process and to be a Merit Based empolyment. If you pass the examination, you will be invited for an interview and all these processes will be done with fairness and justice."

Examination process and recruitment duration

Barr. Kaibo maintained that the examination will be conducted in all 21 Local Government Areas, and each applicant will write the exam in their respective local government.

He added that the process is ongoing and the team is working to ensure it is completed as quickly as possible.

Each Local Government area will conduct an examination to select the cream of the crop out of the pool of applicants.

He also noted that daily-rated workers and artisans have been given the opportunity to apply and will undergo the same examination process.

Rumours on slot allocation and payment

He further added by saying:

"Every rumour regarding any slot allocation or purchase is false, because, we just started the process and we haven't reached any stage to request for any amount from anyone. Therefore, the public should discard any misinformation because the commission is out to work based on meritment and not the other way round."

He emphasized that every member of the commission is committed to making the government succeed and to improving the state.

His advice to applicants

He stated that:

"Applicants should not be demoralized or tempted to get very anyone money as a means of buying slot, they should read and prepare for the examination. They should know that we are here to serve them and we will not allow anyone to extort them."

