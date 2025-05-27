Ex- President Olusegun Obasanjo revealed how he survived an alleged assassination plot by General Sani Abacha targeting him, General Yar’Adua, and Chief M.K.O. Abiola

Speaking at the dedication of the Noah’s Ark church in Aboh Mbaise, Imo state, Obasanjo reflected on the power of God’s grace

Obasanjo honoured philanthropist Engr. Success Akagburuonye for building the Noah’s Ark church and paid tribute to Akagburuonye’s 104-year-old mother during the event attended by dignitaries and worshippers

Aboh Mbaise, Imo state - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has recounted how he survived an alleged plan by former Head of State General Sani Abacha to eliminate him, General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, and Chief M.K.O. Abiola after their arrest.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Assemblies of God Church known as “The Noah’s Ark” in Ogbor Uvuru, Aboh Mbaise, Imo State, Obasanjo described the ordeal as a matter of divine grace.

He said:

“When I was arrested, the man who arrested me, I thought he was making a mistake. He had decided that some of us must be liquidated if he had to remain in power permanently. There I was, confused initially because I had done nothing wrong.”

Obasanjo explained that the arresting officer boasted that none of the three would come out alive, Vanguard reported.

“Two of the three he planned to kill did not survive, but I did — not because of my power but the special grace of God.”

Obasanjo attributes survival to divine grace

Reflecting on his survival, Obasanjo said,

“If anybody can claim to enjoy the amazing grace of God, I can. God has been partial to me in taking care of me.”

He cited an example from a 1959 course in Ghana where out of nine successful Nigerians, only two remained alive today, highlighting the power of grace over human circumstances.

He urged the audience to appreciate life and grace, stating, “What do I have to give God except to continue to appreciate His grace?”

Tribute to philanthropist and dedication of Noah’s Ark church

Obasanjo praised philanthropist Engr. Success Akagburuonye for investing in the Kingdom of God by building the magnificent Noah’s Ark church in Aboh Mbaise, Leadership reported.

He also honoured Akagburuonye’s 104-year-old mother, kneeling before her in respect and asking for the grace of long life.

The church, modelled after the biblical Noah’s Ark, was dedicated on May 24, 2025.

The event attracted a large congregation of worshippers, dignitaries, traditional rulers, and notable personalities, including Rev. Dr Sarah Seoh from Los Angeles, Rev. Abel Ukachi Amadi, and prominent political and industry leaders.

Obasanjo’s candid reflections on his near-death experience under Abacha’s regime remind Nigerians of the fragility of life and the enduring power of faith.

