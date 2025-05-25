The Presidency has reacted to the report that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu turned down US President Donald Trump's invitation to the White House

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, said the purported letter from the State House is fake and the handiwork of disinformation agents and hoax peddlers

According to Onanuga, the law will catch up with whoever is behind the fake news and disinformation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international

State House, Abuja - The Presidency said the report of the White House extending an invitation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for a working visit to Washington, D.C in the United States is fake.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information & Strategy said the report is the handiwork of hoax peddlers and fake news propagators.

Onanuga described it as disinformation and an attempt to get people to click on the story for attention and traffic.

He stated this via his X handle @aonanuga1956 on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

The Presidential aide added that the law will catch up with whoever is behind the fake news and disinformation.

“Disinformation agents, hoax peddlers, fake news propagators, clickbaiters at work again. Whoever you are, one day, the law will catch you.”

Onanuga shared a copy of the fake news purported written by the State House in Abuja.

STATE HOUSE OFFICIAL STATEMENT

"The White House has extended an invitation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for a working visit to Washington, D.C.

"The All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has respectfully declined the invitation, citing critical domestic priorities requiring the President's immediate attention.

"Additionally, logistical constraints, including the unsuitability of the presidential aircraft for long-distance travel, have contributed to this decision.

"The Nigerian government remains committed to fostering strong bilateral relations with the United States and looks forward to future opportunities for collaboration."

Signed

Bayo Onanuga

"Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy)"

What Tinubu discussed With Trump’s advisor

Recall that President Tinubu met with US State Department adviser, Massad Boulos, on April 10, 2025, in Paris to strengthen Nigeria-US strategic relations.

The presidency released a statement stating that their discussions focused on boosting regional security, including working together with partners to build a durable peace in eastern DRC.

The US government expressed interest in expanding opportunities for economic cooperation throughout Africa.

Did Trump Order probe into Tinubu's Chicago records?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that claims that Trump ordered that President Tinubu's academic records at Chicago State University should be investigated have been fact-checked.

Several Facebook posts have made the claim that the US president vowed to sanction the Chicago State University should they have made a false presentation about Tinubu's records.

Recall that Tinubu's academic records at the Chicago State University started making headlines soon after becoming the APC presidential candidate and trended even after winning the election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng