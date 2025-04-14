President Bola Tinubu met with US State Department adviser, Massad Boulos, on April 10, 2025, in Paris to strengthen Nigeria-US strategic relations

The presidency released a statement stating that their discussions focused on boosting regional security, including working together with partners to build a durable peace in eastern DRC

The US government expressed interest in expanding opportunities for economic cooperation throughout Africa

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received a State Department representative from President Donald J. Trump's administration, Mr. Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor for Africa, on Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Paris.

Tinubu meets Trump’s representative, Massad Boulos in Paris. Photo credit: @USinNigeria

Source: Twitter

The meeting focused on developing a strategic economic and security partnership between Nigeria, Africa, and the United States anchored on mutual respect, prosperity, and regional stability.

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president, information and strategy, revealed this in a statement signed on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

According to Onanuga, the US State Department rep conveyed President Trump's strong interest in deepening direct engagement with Nigeria as a cornerstone of US relations with Africa.

"The US wanted to work closely with President Tinubu to expand American investment in Nigeria and Africa, support energy and infrastructure development, and align trade and job creation efforts," he stated.

Tinubu discussed regional security with Massad Boulos, Trump’s representative. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking further, the statement noted that President Tinubu and Trump's advisor discussed actionable support and shared their perspectives on regional peace, particularly in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and across the Sahel.

Additionally, President Trump's advisor recognised Nigeria's regional and continental leadership and supported President Tinubu's interventions to stabilise key African regions.

"President Tinubu reiterated Nigeria's readiness to build productive alliances with the United States, centred on transparency, opportunity, mutual respect and outcomes that strengthen Africa's place in the global economy," the statement concluded.

Read more about Donald Trump, Tinubu here:

Trump shares how much friends made from tariffs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former US President Donald Trump boasted about the financial windfalls his billionaire associates reaped during the recent stock market fluctuations. In a video posted to X on 9 April, Trump introduced NASCAR drivers to Charles Schwab, founder of Charles Schwab Corporation, and highlighted Schwab’s $2.5 billion gain from the market surge.

The market had experienced dramatic swings following Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs on 2 April, which triggered global sell-offs. However, his subsequent 90-day suspension of most tariffs, excluding China, caused stocks to soar by over 9% by the market’s close on Wednesday.

The sudden tariff suspension and subsequent market rally led to accusations of market manipulation and insider trading.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng