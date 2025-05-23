Tragedy was averted on Friday, May 23, 2025, at the popular Ilorin International Airport in Kwara state

A diamond training aircraft operated by the Aviation Training School crash-landed at the airport around 4:00 pm

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) said the two occupants on board both sustained serious injuries

Ilorin, Kwara state - A diamond training aircraft operated by the Aviation Training School in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital crash-landed at the Ilorin International Airport.

Two persons were hospitalised in the unfortunate incident that occurred around 4:00 pm on Friday, May 23, 2025.

The aircraft goes off the runway and stops on the grass verge. Photo credit: @OnDisasters

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, the incident occurred during a simulated instrument approach on Runway 05 at the airport.

A simulated instrument approach, often referred to as simulated instrument flight is a kind of flight where a pilot flies using only the aircraft’s instruments for navigation and control.

The aircraft was said to have veered off the runway and stopped on the grass verge.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) disclosed that an investigation has commenced into the root cause of the crash.

The Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Bimbo Oladeji, said NSIB will deploy its team to Ilorin to ensure that no detail is overlooked.”

Oladeji made this known in a statement issued after the incident.

“Two occupants were on board. Both sustained serious injuries and were swiftly evacuated to a medical facility, coordinated by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency. In response, the NSIB Go-Team is preparing to depart from Abuja to Ilorin to conduct on-site investigations.

“The team will secure the site, collect physical evidence, interview witnesses, and retrieve operational data to establish the cause and contributing factors of the incident.”

The Director General of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh, commended the swift medical and emergency response during the incident.

Badeh said every investigation is an opportunity to improve safety.

Nigerian airplane crash-lands at International airport

Recall that a Max Air flight from Lagos crash-landed at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, causing the nose landing gear tyre to burst into flames upon touchdown,

It was gathered that emergency responders swiftly evacuated all passengers, with no casualties reported.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and Max Air has yet to issue an official statement.

Aircraft crash-lands at Abuja Airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a few days after a major disaster was avoided, another aircraft was forced to crash-land at Abuja Airport.

The incident involving a cargo aircraft occurred on Wednesday at around 10 a.m. and involved six crew members.

There were no reported casualties, and the crew members on board were quickly evacuated from the aircraft.

