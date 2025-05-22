Two bankers and three others have been arraigned by the EFCC for allegedly attempting to breach PremiumTrust Bank's server

The suspects were charged with conspiracy and cyber fraud, with the court setting a trial date for June 30, 2025.

PremiumTrust Bank assured clients that its cybersecurity systems thwarted the attempted breach, reinforcing its commitment to data protection

A Lagos Federal High Court has arraigned two bankers and three others, according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in connection with a purported conspiracy to breach PremiumTrust Bank's server and embezzle client funds.

The suspects, Kehinde Odeyemi and Matthew Adeniyi Damilola, are both employees of PremiumTrust Bank, the EFCC said.

According to the commission, the two were charged with seven counts related to conspiracy and attempted cyber fraud, along with Samson Latshin Dakup, Bolaji Omotosho Yinka, and Sunday Badeniyi Okunola.

The EFCC claimed in a The Cable report that between April and May 2025, the defendants planned to alter the bank's server access codes and domain credentials to obtain unauthorized access to its database.

However, the anti-graft agency said in a statement on Tuesday that the defendants appeared before the Chief Judge, Alexander Owoeye, and pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The prosecuting attorney, Zeenat Atiku, asked the court to set a trial date and remand the accused.

However, the defence team, including Adeleke Adepoju for the first defendant, requested liberal bail terms without submitting formal applications.

According to the EFCC, Judge Owoeye ordered the defence teams to submit formal bail petitions after rejecting the oral plea.

Reports indicate that the judge remanded the first defendant to the Kirikiri penitentiary facility and the other four to the Ikoyi detention facility.

To begin the trial, the case was adjourned until June 30, 2025.

Bank responds

PremiumTrust Bank assures its stakeholders and clients that its digital infrastructure remains unaffected by the incident.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the bank acknowledged that its internal security measures prevented the attempted intrusion and that the matter was immediately reported to the EFCC.

“Our Internal Information Security and IT Surveillance Teams detected and neutralised the threat in real time,” the bank said.

“We appreciate the EFCC for its swift and professional intervention in arresting and prosecuting those involved.”

The bank added that its "world-class, multilayered cybersecurity framework" operated flawlessly, identifying and thwarting the hack attempt without compromising client information.

“We remain unwavering in our duty to protect customer data and deposits. This incident reinforces our commitment to robust cybersecurity protocols powered by AI-driven threat intelligence and real-time analytics,” it said.

Additionally, PremiumTrust Bank reminded its clients to continue practicing safe online banking, reaffirming its dedication to transparency, security, and top-notch customer service.

