At least 18 people were injured after a Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis crashed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, ending upside down on the runway

Passengers recounted hanging "like bats" inside the aircraft, while first responders were praised for their swift actions that ensured no lives were lost

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash, which occurred amidst strong wind gusts in Toronto

Toronto, Canada – At least 18 people were injured after a plane crash at Canada’s Toronto Pearson International Airport on February 17, according to Fire Chief Todd Aitken.

The Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis, carrying 80 passengers, ended upside down on the runway, with one passenger describing the scene as hanging “like bats” inside the aircraft after the crash.

First responders’ textbook response praised

Airport CEO Deborah Flint praised the “textbook response” of first responders for ensuring no lives were lost in the incident.

She stated that two runways would remain closed for the next few days as investigators looked into the cause of the crash.

The incident occurred less than three weeks after an American Airlines plane collided midair with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter while approaching Washington DC’s Reagan National Airport, and following recent deadly Jeju Air and Azerbaijan Airlines accidents.

Passenger accounts and safety measures

Witnesses reported that strong winds, gusting up to 38 mph, had been buffeting Toronto all day.

As the plane approached the airport, it flipped within two minutes, erupted into flames, and slammed into the runway, creating a massive fireball. Passenger Peter Koukov recounted, “we were upside down hanging like bats.”

He managed to unbuckle himself and help others exit the plane, though some needed assistance getting down from their seats. Flight attendants urged passengers to leave personal belongings behind as they crawled out of open exit doors.

Analyst comparison to 1987 Denver accident

Aviation analyst Soucie compared the crash to a 1987 accident in Denver that killed 28 people when a DC-9 aircraft flipped over.

He highlighted that improved safety measures and stronger, more secure seats made a significant difference in the Toronto incident.

Soucie also noted that in the 1987 accident, the wings stayed on the aircraft, destroying it, whereas in Toronto, the wings broke loose by design, preventing further damage to the fuselage.

Ongoing investigation

Delta flight 4819 departed from Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport and approached Toronto Pearson International Airport shortly before 3 p.m. local time.

As airport personnel had worked to clear remnants of snow, the plane encountered strong wind gusts, leading to the crash.

The cause of the fire and subsequent damage is still under investigation, with video footage showing the plane’s fiberglass frame melted around the engine and thick black streaks staining its side.

