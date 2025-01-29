Max Air has confirmed that one of its aircraft crash-landed at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Tuesday night, after losing its nose landing gear tyre during landing

All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated, and no fatalities were reported

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) is investigating the incident, with further information awaited

The management of Max Air has officially confirmed that one of its aircraft crash-landed at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:57 p.m. after the aircraft, arriving from Lagos, lost its nose landing gear tyre during the landing process. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

After Its Airplane Crash-Lands in Nigeria, Max Air Breaks Silence, Shares What Happened

Source: Getty Images

Crew's Professional Handling of the Incident

In a statement posted on its official X page on Wednesday, Max Air informed the public about the incident.

The airline commended its crew members for handling the situation professionally, ensuring the safe evacuation of all passengers and crew members.

“There were no injuries, and the aircraft has since been removed from the runway as of 04:28,” the statement said.

Temporary Closure of Kano Runway

Max Air announced that the Kano runway will remain temporarily closed for inspection and clearance, which may lead to some delays in flight operations on Wednesday.

Further information about the runway reopening will be provided. “Our Max Air engineering team continues to demonstrate excellence in handling such situations. We will keep you informed on the status of flight schedules,” the statement added.

NSIB Investigation Underway

As of the time of this report, the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has yet to issue an official statement about the incident. When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, Bimbo Oladeji, the NSIB Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, said:

“Our Go-team has been on-site since last night, working through the night to document and collect evidence.” Oladeji added, “We are currently awaiting their feedback, and once we receive the details, we will share the information with you. Thank you for your patience.”

Previous Incidents Involving Max Air

This crash-landing marks the second time within a month that a Max Air aircraft has experienced an emergency landing in the country.

On 5 December 2024, a Max Air aircraft encountered an engine fire incident shortly after takeoff from the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport in Maiduguri.

The incident required an emergency return to Maiduguri Airport, with nearly 80 passengers on board, including the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Usman Kadafur..

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng