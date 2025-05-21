President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja after attending a special installation mass at the Vatican, following a personal invitation from Pope Francis's successor

The event brought together global leaders and church dignitaries, strengthening diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the Holy See

Tinubu is expected to resume key national engagements, including meetings on security and economic policy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived back in Abuja following his visit to the Vatican City, where he attended the installation mass of new Cardinals, held at the invitation of Pope Leo XIV.

The president had departed Nigeria earlier in the week to honour the Papal ceremony, which drew global dignitaries and church leaders to St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

The event formed part of a series of engagements between the Holy See and select world leaders, further strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic ties with the Vatican.

Tinubu’s presence at the installation mass signaled Nigeria’s continued interest in fostering global religious and interfaith dialogue, especially as the country navigates its own internal religious dynamics. His participation was at the personal invitation of the Pontiff.

Tinubu meets Nigerian clergy in Rome

President Bola Tinubu met with Nigerian Catholic bishops in Rome who were part of the Nigerian delegation attending the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.

The bishops had also traveled to the Vatican to pay final respects to the late Pope Francis.

Addressing the bishops, the President said:

“If we use our diversity not for adversity but for prosperity, the country’s hope is stability and progress.”

He described his presence at the Vatican during the historic transition in the Catholic Church as significant and expressed appreciation for the warm collaboration with the Church leaders.

Notable clergymen present at meeting

The meeting featured notable figures including Archbishop Lucius Ugorji, Archbishop of Owerri and President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria.

Archbishop Ugorji extended gratitude to President Tinubu for facilitating their participation in both the burial of Pope Francis and the installation mass of Pope Leo XIV.

“You are always there for us. Now that you have come to the Vatican, whenever we have our conference in Nigeria, we will also invite you, and we look forward to interfacing with you just as you were able to do with the Holy Father,” Archbishop Ugorji said.

Other prominent members of the clergy at the meeting included Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, Archbishop Alfred Martins of Lagos, and Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto Diocese.

Nigerian bishops celebrate election of Pope Leo XIV

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 69-year-old Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost had been elected by conclave as new Pope of the Catholic Church after the funeral rites of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 years.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, is the first Pope from the United States of America, USA, in 2000 years. Born in Chicago in 1955, the new Pontiff also serves as the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

