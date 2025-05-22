Callistus Okafor, a factional leader of the Labour Party, has exited the party, announcing the formation of a new political platform, WaZoBia Nigeria

He claimed to be leaving with “5 million supporters” due to persistent internal divisions and leadership failures, particularly targeting Peter Obi and Julius Abure

Okafor's departure deepens the Labour Party's internal crisis and signals the possible emergence of a new political movement ahead of 2027

The Labour Party suffered a fresh blow on Thursday following the exit of one of its factional leaders, Callistus Okafor, who declared his withdrawal from the party along with “5 million supporters.”

His departure adds to the mounting internal crises that have plagued the party since the 2023 general elections.

Peter Obi was blamed for the current fracture in the Labour Party.

Source: Original

Okafor pulls out of LP

At a press briefing held in Abuja, Okafor unveiled a new political initiative, WaZoBia Nigeria, which he described as a non-partisan platform designed to reflect the aspirations of Nigerians disillusioned by partisan politics.

He said the decision to leave the LP was not made lightly but was prompted by persistent disunity and failed leadership within the party’s ranks.

“My own faction, we met and we said that this is the time,” Okafor said.

“I hereby today announce to Nigerians… the 5 million Nigerians’who are under my control, hereby today pull out from LP to team WaZoBia Nigeria.”

Peter Obi blamed for internal fracture

Okafor did not mince words in assigning blame for the LP’s internal troubles. He accused Julius Abure, the party’s national chairman, of creating a toxic atmosphere that fractured the organisation, and criticised Peter Obi, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, for not stepping up to foster reconciliation after the elections.

Peter Obi is left with a deeply fractured party. Photo: FB/APC, PDP, LP

Source: Facebook

“We have looked at where we just left and looked at His Excellency, Peter Obi. When he came to the party he supported Abure, who has become his archenemy today,” he stated.

“If Peter Obi had called me, LP would have gone into that election with one mind.”

According to him, expectations were high that Obi would provide a unifying front for the party after the polls.

“After the election we expected that a man the media presents as ‘Mr. Right’ would bring us together. But this is not the time for sentiment.”

Although Okafor stopped short of announcing a full-fledged political party, he hinted that WaZoBia Nigeria would soon take on a more structured form.

He said more information would be disclosed in the coming weeks, suggesting that the movement is poised to become a significant third force in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Peter Obi wouldn't have done better than Tinubu - Cosmas Maduka

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that prominent businessman and founder of Coscharis Group, Cosmas Maduka, had asserted that Peter Obi would not have pursued policies significantly different from those of the current administration had he won the presidential election.

Speaking on the Mic On Podcast with Okinbaloye via YouTube on Saturday, Maduka expressed confidence that Nigeria is on the right track, despite ongoing economic challenges.

