Hours after the Lagos State Government announced its search for an individual engaged in illegal waste disposal, officials confirmed on 21 May that the suspect had been identified and arrested.

The offender, Mr. Ogunbadejo Olawale, a resident of No 25, Ajiboye Street, Alapere, Ketu, was taken into custody for indiscriminate refuse dumping.

Illegal waste dumping, Lagos enforcement leads to swift arrest

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) carried out the arrest in a coordinated operation, responding to surveillance data and reports from the community.

Mr. Olawale was apprehended while unlawfully discarding refuse in public, an act that undermines ongoing efforts to keep Lagos clean and hygienic.

State officials emphasized that the swift action highlights their commitment to enforcing environmental regulations and restoring public order.

The suspect is expected to be prosecuted under relevant state laws, reinforcing the administration’s zero-tolerance policy on improper waste disposal.

Residents’ role in waste management enforcement

In an official statement, the government commended the vigilance and cooperation of Lagos residents, noting that their active participation is essential in maintaining a sustainable urban environment.

Authorities reassured the public that stringent enforcement, community involvement, and sustained advocacy would continue as part of the #CleanerLagos initiative.

The Lagos State Government urged residents to report environmental violations, reinforcing collective efforts to ensure a waste-free and resilient city.

Full statement below:

“The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to environmental enforcement with the arrest of Mr. Ogunbadejo Olawale, a resident of No 25, Ajiboye Street, Alapere, Ketu, for illegal waste dumping.

“The arrest was effected by a joint enforcement operation carried out by the operatives of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI), following credible surveillance and tip-offs from members of the community.

“The offender was caught red-handed disposing refuse indiscriminately in public, thereby undermining the government’s efforts toward achieving a cleaner and more hygienic Lagos. His arrest is a clear demonstration of the state’s resolve to enforce environmental laws and restore sanity to public spaces. The suspect will immediately be prosecuted in accordance with the relevant law of the State.

“Dear Lagosians, your support and vigilance are the backbone of our success so far. Together, we are building a city that will not only be resilient and sustainable but one that our children will be proud to inherit.

“The Lagos State Government assures the public that it will continue to protect the environment through proactive enforcement, community engagement, and sustained advocacy, all aimed at achieving the vision of a #CleanerLagos.”

Lagos called on public to identify individual dumping refuse

Legit.ng earlier reported that The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has appealed to the public for assistance in identifying a man captured on video illegally dumping refuse on the Alapere Link Bridge axis.

According to a statement shared on Wednesday via the X handle of Lagos Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, the offender was filmed by a LAWMA field officer, assisted by a nearby trader who volunteered for surveillance efforts.

