The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has appealed to the public for assistance in identifying a man captured on video illegally dumping refuse on the Alapere Link Bridge axis.

According to a statement shared on Wednesday via the X handle of Lagos Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, the offender was filmed by a LAWMA field officer, assisted by a nearby trader who volunteered for surveillance efforts.

After Viral Video, Lagos Calls on Public to Identify Those Dumping Refuse Illegally

Source: Getty Images

The footage reveals the suspect in the act of indiscriminate waste dumping—an offence LAWMA confirmed he had allegedly committed repeatedly over recent months.

Reward for information on waste dumping

LAWMA is offering a small reward for information leading to the successful identification and apprehension of the individual. The reward also extends to credible tips regarding other individuals involved in similar unlawful activities.

In the statement, LAWMA emphasised the challenges posed by persistent illegal dumping despite ongoing public sensitisation efforts.

The agency acknowledged the continued disruption of waste management operations and potential health hazards caused by such indiscriminate acts.

Efforts to trace the offender

The authority disclosed that efforts were underway to track the culprit using his vehicle’s licence plate number.

However, LAWMA has also called on civic-minded residents to assist in identifying the suspect.

"Over the past few months, LAWMA has received repeated reports of indiscriminate waste dumping on the Alapere Link Bridge.

Despite several rounds of public sensitisation and direct engagement with the community, the illegal activity has continued—undermining the work of our accredited PSP operators and threatening public health and the environment," part of the statement read.

See the X post below:

How to provide information

LAWMA urged anyone with relevant information to contact the agency via direct message at #Lawma_gov or email at info@lawma.gov.ng.

The statement assured informants that their identities would remain protected.

The agency reiterated its commitment to enforcing strict waste disposal regulations and fostering community participation in keeping Lagos clean.

Source: Legit.ng