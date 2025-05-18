The Alliance for Public Asset Protection and Accountability (APAPA) has accused transport minister Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali of secretly selling functioning railway infrastructure as scrap

In a petition to the National Assembly, APAPA alleged that the minister colluded with officials of the Railway Property Management Company Limited (RPMCL) to sell critical assets

The civil society group called for the minister’s immediate dismissal and a full public inquiry, warning of nationwide protests if no action is taken within 30 days

Abuja, FCT - A civil society organisation has accused the minister of transport, Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, of overseeing the unlawful sale of valuable railway assets under the guise of scrap disposal, and petitioned the National Assembly to take urgent action.

In a detailed petition addressed to the Senate and House of Representatives, the Alliance for Public Asset Protection and Accountability (APAPA) alleged that the minister, in collusion with officials of the Railway Property Management Company Limited (RPMCL) and unnamed private consultants, has facilitated secretive sales of functioning railway equipment and infrastructure to foreign buyers, particularly Chinese firms.

“Functioning infrastructure sold as scrap” - Group claims

In the petition, APAPA president, Dr. Aminu Garba, said the group has "credible intelligence that the minister of transport, in collusion with RPMCL officials, is disposing of critical railway infrastructure without transparency or accountability".

The group further claimed that locomotives and signalling systems acquired less than 10 years ago, still in working condition, have been labelled as scrap and sold at undervalued rates.

“These so-called consultants were handpicked without any competitive bidding process. Their mission is to facilitate hurried sales of viable infrastructure for personal and foreign gain,” the petition read.

Chinese firms among alleged buyers

According to APAPA, most of the assets are being acquired by Chinese companies in partnership with insiders, often at "rock-bottom prices" and shipped abroad with no tangible benefit to the Nigerian public.

The group noted that the Ministry has failed to show financial records indicating that proceeds from the sales were remitted to the government.

“There is no visible reinvestment into the railway sector. The few operational trains are poorly maintained, safety has worsened, and passengers are increasingly stranded in remote, unsafe locations,” Garba added.

Sector regressing under current administration - APAPA

APAPA accused the ministry of abandoning ongoing improvements made under former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, especially in the areas of modernisation and rail safety.

“In the past year, the rail system has deteriorated alarmingly. No new coaches, no upgrades to infrastructure, and no innovation—only clandestine sales and asset stripping,” the group said.

They warned that Nigeria’s railway development is at risk of total collapse if immediate corrective measures are not taken.

Minister bypassing regulatory agencies, group alleges

The petition also accused Alkali of bypassing statutory agencies, including the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), in the asset disposal process.

“This is a gross violation of Nigeria’s procurement laws and regulatory framework. The Minister’s actions must not go unchecked,” the petition stated.

Call for minister’s sack, parliamentary probe

APAPA called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately dismiss the Transport Minister and urged the National Assembly to launch a full public inquiry into the activities of RPMCL and its consultants.

“This government cannot afford to look the other way while national assets are looted in broad daylight,” Dr. Garba said.

The group warned that it would mobilise civil society groups nationwide and begin a sustained campaign if authorities fail to act within 30 days.

