A stampede at a humanitarian cash disbursement event in Bama, Borno state has claimed the lives of three individuals and left several others injured

The incident occurred on May 15, at Kasugula Primary School, one of the payment centres designated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and UNICEF

Zagazola Makama, a security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, confirmed this on Friday and shared videos of the tragic incident

Borno state, Maiduguri - Three persons have been reported dead and several others injured, following a stampede during a humanitarian cash disbursement exercise organised by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and UNICEF in Bama, Borno state.

Tragedy in Bama, Borno state as three people have been reported dead and several others injured in Stampede during cash distribution.

Three people reported dead in Borno stampede

According to eyewitnesses, the stampede occurred on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at about 8:00 am. at Kasugula Primary School, one of the designated payment centres in Bama.

Zagazola Makama, a security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, confirmed this in a post shared on his X page on Friday, May 16, accompanied by videos.

It was reported that beneficiaries had gathered to receive flat-rate cash assistance of N28,500.

However, the situation reportedly spiraled out of control as the crowd surged toward the school gate, resulting in a stampede.

Borno government is yet to react as deadly stampeded claimed three lives, left 21 others injured.

Borno stampede: 21 people sustained injuries

"Those who sustained injuries include Falmata Alhaji Modu, Falmata Modu, Tella Babagana Tujani, Bulama Yakime, Amina Mohammed, Mallam Akura, Fatima Bukar, Yagana Ibrahim, Fatima Mohammed, Fatima Abatcha, Zara Lawan, Inde Modu, and Aisha Abdullahi, all residents of Bama town. Bukar Labddo (60) of Bukar Tela Ward was pronounced dead on arrival at General Hospital Bama,"Zagazola Makama stated.

According to him, two additional victims later died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Speaking further, sources disclosed that reinforcement was immediately deployed to the scene to restore order and facilitate the evacuation of the injured to the hospital.

The deceased has been released to his family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that this is not the first time such disaster, like a stampede will lead to loss of lives in Nigeria.

Tragedy struck in Anambra state on Saturday, December 21, 2024 as a stampede during a rice distribution event resulted in the deaths of at least 17 people.

The incident occurred at Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area, where officials of the Obijackson Foundation were distributing Christmas rice to the community.

Read related articles here:

Families mourn as 22 stampede victims are buried

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Rt Rev. Ralph Okafor urged families of the 22 victims of the Okija stampede to find hope and resilience, emphasizing the importance of faith and support from the community.

Chief Ernest Obiejesi committed to preventing future tragedies and continuing philanthropic efforts through the Obijackson Foundation.

The tragic event highlighted the need for unity and healing within the Okija community in Anambra state.

