Rt Rev. Ralph Okafor urged families of the 22 victims of the Okija stampede to find hope and resilience, emphasizing the importance of faith and support from the community

Chief Ernest Obiejesi committed to preventing future tragedies and continuing philanthropic efforts through the Obijackson Foundation

The tragic event highlighted the need for unity and healing within the Okija community in Anambra state

The retired Bishop of Ihiala Diocese, Rt Rev. Ralph Okafor, addressed the families of the 22 victims who lost their lives during the rice distribution stampede in Okija community on December 21, 2024.

Speaking at the interdenominational burial service titled "Okija Mourns," Bishop Okafor urged the bereaved to stop mourning as those without hope and reminded them of the importance of resilience and faith.

Families, Communities Mourn as 22 Stampede Victims are Buried, Location Announced

Bishop Okafor's Encouragement and Condolences

Bishop Okafor emphasized that the world mourns together in times of tragedy, urging the community to thank those who help the less privileged, like Chief Ernest Obiejesi (Obijackson).

He encouraged Chief Obiejesi and other philanthropists not to be discouraged by the unfortunate incident and to continue their charitable efforts. Bishop Okafor quoted Psalm 23, assuring the bereaved families that God is with them and will provide comfort and protection in difficult times.

He said, “The whole world mourns today not only Okija, Abambra State or Nigeria. The world is a global village. We are in the world where bad things happens everyday and therefore, we are all mourning today as a people.

“Today is not the day to blame anybody for what has happened. We should rather thank God for people that are giving to the masses and am calling on Obijackson and others like him not to be discourage in giving to the poor masses.

“What is important today is that we should not ask God why this kind of thing happen, because we don’t have that right, but what we should ask God is now that this thing has happened, what do He want us to learn as a lesson from it. The past is past and we must move forward.

“There is life after death, so the important question is if am the person that is concerned, what will be my faith. This world we are living in now, there is suffering hardship and tears, but God said that heaven is the only place we will not suffer and cry and therefore, we should strive to make heaven.”

“Stop mourning and never to mourn like people who have no hope. God is always with you peopke and will never abandon you in time like this.

“The Lord is our Shepard, despite the economic, political and other situations anybody that believes, God will take care of us and solve our problems. Whatever it is, we should know that it is God that take care of us, and God protects us more than anybody.”

Chief Ernest Obiejesi's Commitment

Visibly saddened, Chief Ernest Obiejesi pledged that such an incident would never happen again in Okija.

He stressed that the tragedy should unite the Okija people, making the community stronger and more determined to support each other.

Obiejesi reiterated the foundation's commitment to ensuring safety and serving the community, emphasizing the importance of healing, rebuilding, and honoring the memories of the lost.

Tragedy Strikes in Anambra

Legit.ng reported that Tragedy struck in Anambra State on Saturday, December 21, as a stampede during a rice distribution event resulted in the deaths of at least 17 people.

The incident occurred at Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area, where officials of the Obijackson Foundation were distributing Christmas rice to the community.

