A contentious immigration discussion on X erupted into a heated linguistic battle after a British user claimed that the UK care sector had become "critically dependent on Nigerians who barely speak English."

The comment sparked widespread reactions, with Nigerian users swiftly defending their command of the English language.

Outrage over British user’s remark

The controversy began when Rachel Clarke, tweeting as #doctor_oxford, highlighted the role of immigrant carers in the UK.

She stated, "1 in 5 of the UK’s care workforce have a non-British passport. Starmer would have us believe these carers are the 'squalid' result of a 'failed experiment.' I say they do vital, necessary, humane, skilled work and they are worth their weight in gold."

In response, Angantýr (#BasedNorthmathr) made a divisive statement: "Why did we make our care sector critically dependent on Nigerians who barely speak English and each bring with them 3 dependents." The remark quickly drew backlash from Nigerian users who defended their English proficiency and challenged the narrative.

Nigerian user challenges Briton to English proficiency test

One of the most notable responses came from Ifedayo (#ifedayo_johnson), who publicly challenged Angantýr to a rigorous English proficiency test, covering writing, listening, reading, and speaking skills.

Ifedayo stated, "I’m openly challenging you to an English Language Skills test. This would entail Writing, Listening, Speaking, and Listening tests. If your overall score is higher than mine, I’ll quietly pack my bags and leave this country within 24 hours. But if I score higher than you, you’ll keep your mouth shut and never again question or disrespect the English Language skills of any Nigerian."

In response, Angantýr agreed, replying, "Okay, I’ll do it." However, Ifedayo further raised the stakes, proposing a second phase comparing economic contributions and benefit usage between them.

English proficiency challenge gains momentum

Following the challenge, another user, #agodliveshere, added further intrigue by offering a £3,000 prize for a written and objective test featuring 50 questions and two 1,000-word essays. Angantýr accepted the challenge but did not respond to further logistical details.

Additionally, Nigerian users on X began scrutinising Angantýr’s grammar. Nyakno Abbasi (#YNyakno) pointed out a grammatical error in his post, stating, "Shouldn’t it be ‘each brings’ instead of ‘each bring’ for subject-verb agreement? Just a Nigerian correcting a Brit who barely writes well."

Nigerians defend their command of English

Many Nigerians continued to defend their proficiency in the English language, arguing that despite stereotypes, Nigerians rank among the most proficient English speakers in the UK.

Aina Orosun (#seyfunmi) remarked, "We learnt it forcefully and we will beat you the colonizers silly. When you hear Nigerians, you will run."

Damidiya (#ogunlola23) added, "There is no Nigerian here that does not speak good English and has a minimum of BSC. I have both BSC and MSC, and I speak English better than you, bro. Thank you!"

Immigration policies under scrutiny

This linguistic debate unfolds against the backdrop of tighter UK immigration policies. The UK Immigration White Paper, released on May 12, 2025, introduced sweeping reforms restricting overseas care worker recruitment, tightening visa requirements, and imposing higher skill and salary thresholds for immigrants.

As the immigration debate continues, Nigerians remain vocal in challenging stereotypes, defending their contributions, and showcasing their command of the English language.

UK government to end overseas recruitment for care workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK government has announced plans to end overseas recruitment for care workers in a bid to reduce net migration.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper confirmed that new rules would require care companies to hire British nationals or extend visas of foreign workers already residing in the country.

