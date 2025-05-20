The Nigerian man who engaged in an English language competition with a British man has been given a plot of land

A real estate firm shared a post saying it would gift the man the plot of land in Ibadan because he is a true Nigerian

According to Ifedayo Johnson, he spoke with the real estate agent, and he confirmed that, truly, he is now a land owner

A Nigerian man is now the owner of a plot of land after what appeared to be a social media joke turned into a competition.

The man, Ifedayo Johnson, had challenged a British man to an English language competition, which he lost.

A British man, Angantýr, had made disparaging remarks about Nigerians who work in the UK care sector, saying they 'barely speak English.'

He had said:

“Why did we make our care sector critically dependent on Nigerians who barely speak English…”

This comment did not sit well with Ifedayo Johnson, who promptly put out a post challenging Angantýr to an English language competition.

He said:

"Hello @BasedNorthmathr I’m openly challenging you to an English Language Skills test. This would entail Writing, Listening, Speaking and Listening tests. If your overall score is higher than mine, I’ll quietly pack my bags and leave this country within 24 hours. But if I score higher than you, you’ll keep your mouth shut and never again question or disrespect the English Language skills of any Nigerian. Let me know when you’re ready so we fix the date and other modalities. About time y’all are put where you belong."

Ifedayo went into the competition on Sunday, May 18, but lost. He scored 79 while the British man scored 83.

However, a real estate firm has said it is going to reward Ifedayo with a plot of land for being a true Nigerian.

The firm wrote on X:

"We’re gifting @ifedayo_johnson a plot of land in Luxe Gardens, Moniya Ibadan! He is a true defender of Nigeria Following the recent intellectual exchange with @basednorthmathr, one thing was clear — his strong will, sharp intellect, and unwavering pride in his country."

In reaction, Ifedayo said he was deeply moved by the gift he received, saying he did not expect it.

He wrote on X:

"I just had a conversation with Mr. Oluwaseyi Famuyiwa of @syncurvehomes, and I can confirm they truly meant it. I have been rewarded with a plot of land in Moniya, Ibadan - my city of birth! To say I’m surprised would be an understatement. I didn’t take up this challenge expecting any form of recognition or reward. I deeply appreciate this gesture."

A receipt shared online shows that the plot of land is worth N1.5 million.

Reactions as Nigerian man gets free plot of land

@JesTimmy said:

"Now where are those trolling him for losing to the "host" by 4 points? Congratulations to you chief. Well deserved! Your brilliance is indeed being rewarded in a country where mediocrity often gets the spotlight. Cheers!"

@_eberechukwu said:

"School no be scam. Congratulations."

Man living abroad uses Pidgin English to confuse Oyinbo man

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man who lives abroad appeared in a hilarious video in which he was answering questions from an Oyinbo man.

The Oyinbo man had asked him what languages he could speak fluently, and the man said Pidgin was one of them.

When the Oyinbo man asked him to say something in Pidgin, he said he was angry that the Oyinbo man was asking him JAMB questions.

