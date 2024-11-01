Nigerian Lady Shows Off British Passport as She Becomes UK Citizen, Shares Inspiring Story
- A Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom shared her excitement after she became a certified citizen of Great Britain
- The United Kingdom-based lady showed off her British passport as she opened up on her inspiring journey
- Many who came across the TikTok post congratulated the lady and shared their similar experiences
A Nigerian lady celebrated as she got her British passport.
She said the passport had made her a certified British citizen as she danced in excitement.
In a video shared by @duchess.of.oone, the young lady said it wasn't an easy journey.
She also encouraged others to believe that their would soon come.
She said:
“Finally, my british passport is here.It wasn’t an easy journey but God did it, now a certified British citizen. Congratulate yourself under this post cos urs is next.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as Nigerian lady becomes British citizen
Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and shared their similar experiences
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.
@ike_boo said:
"I remember this feeling 15 years ago. Congratulations."
@Omon Nike said:
"Your slave masters gave you passport you’re celebrating."
@Da' Mexi said:
"Babe geh, congratulations biko, I understand that feeling, you know, it's not easy. Your journey to the world just began."
@abiodunonaolapo20 said:
"Wao !congratulations now my turn ,masha Allah laakuwwata."
@Romicks_Candy said:
"Congratulations mama, God will surprise my family and I in a miraculous way."
@NURSEBBM said:
"Congratulations plus I'm next by God's grace."
@EvelynKing said:
"Congratulations omalicha. I queue to your testimony."
Source: Legit.ng
