Nigerian Lady Shows Off British Passport as She Becomes UK Citizen, Shares Inspiring Story
Nigerian Lady Shows Off British Passport as She Becomes UK Citizen, Shares Inspiring Story

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom shared her excitement after she became a certified citizen of Great Britain
  • The United Kingdom-based lady showed off her British passport as she opened up on her inspiring journey
  • Many who came across the TikTok post congratulated the lady and shared their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady celebrated as she got her British passport.

She said the passport had made her a certified British citizen as she danced in excitement.

Nigerian lady shows off British passport. Photo: @duchess.of.oone
Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @duchess.of.oone, the young lady said it wasn't an easy journey.

She also encouraged others to believe that their would soon come.

She said:

“Finally, my british passport is here.It wasn’t an easy journey but God did it, now a certified British citizen. Congratulate yourself under this post cos urs is next.”

25-year-old lady falls in love with 75-year-old Oyinbo man, flaunts him on social media

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady becomes British citizen

Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and shared their similar experiences

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@ike_boo said:

"I remember this feeling 15 years ago. Congratulations."

@Omon Nike said:

"Your slave masters gave you passport you’re celebrating."

@Da' Mexi said:

"Babe geh, congratulations biko, I understand that feeling, you know, it's not easy. Your journey to the world just began."

@abiodunonaolapo20 said:

"Wao !congratulations now my turn ,masha Allah laakuwwata."

@Romicks_Candy said:

"Congratulations mama, God will surprise my family and I in a miraculous way."

@NURSEBBM said:

"Congratulations plus I'm next by God's grace."

@EvelynKing said:

"Congratulations omalicha. I queue to your testimony."

UK-based Nigerian doctor and his Oyinbo colleagues dance to Yoruba song in viral video, many react

Woman relocates to UK with hubby

In a related story, a Nigerian woman expressed her excitement at relocating to the United Kingdom with her husband.

She said it was her first time entering a plane, and she captured beautiful pictures from the moment.

The video she shared has gathered a lot of reactions, as some also prayed for their relocation overseas.

Source: Legit.ng

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism.

