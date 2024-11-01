A Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom shared her excitement after she became a certified citizen of Great Britain

The United Kingdom-based lady showed off her British passport as she opened up on her inspiring journey

Many who came across the TikTok post congratulated the lady and shared their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady celebrated as she got her British passport.

She said the passport had made her a certified British citizen as she danced in excitement.

In a video shared by @duchess.of.oone, the young lady said it wasn't an easy journey.

She also encouraged others to believe that their would soon come.

She said:

“Finally, my british passport is here.It wasn’t an easy journey but God did it, now a certified British citizen. Congratulate yourself under this post cos urs is next.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady becomes British citizen

Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and shared their similar experiences

@ike_boo said:

"I remember this feeling 15 years ago. Congratulations."

@Omon Nike said:

"Your slave masters gave you passport you’re celebrating."

@Da' Mexi said:

"Babe geh, congratulations biko, I understand that feeling, you know, it's not easy. Your journey to the world just began."

@abiodunonaolapo20 said:

"Wao !congratulations now my turn ,masha Allah laakuwwata."

@Romicks_Candy said:

"Congratulations mama, God will surprise my family and I in a miraculous way."

@NURSEBBM said:

"Congratulations plus I'm next by God's grace."

@EvelynKing said:

"Congratulations omalicha. I queue to your testimony."

Woman relocates to UK with hubby

In a related story, a Nigerian woman expressed her excitement at relocating to the United Kingdom with her husband.

She said it was her first time entering a plane, and she captured beautiful pictures from the moment.

The video she shared has gathered a lot of reactions, as some also prayed for their relocation overseas.

