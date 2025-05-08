EFCC has arrested ex-lawmaker Gudaji Kazaure for allegedly receiving N70m from former CBN governor Emefiele

Kazaure allegedly received N20m for Sallah Rams and N50m as a donation after a fire incident

The arrest follows Kazaure’s previous corruption allegations against Emefiele regarding missing funds

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested former House of Representatives member Gudaji Kazaure for allegedly receiving N70 million from the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

According to sources close to the investigation, Kazaure was taken into custody by EFCC operatives on Wednesday, May 6, after a Kano High Court vacated a restraining order that had been placed against his arrest.

EFCC operatives have apprehended Gudaji Kazaure, a former member of the House of Representatives. Photo credit: @A_Y_Rafindadi/@GodwinIEmefiele

Alleged payments made for Sallah Rams and donation

The arrest stems from allegations that Kazaure received N20 million in two separate payments, purportedly from Emefiele’s emissary, Mr Eric.

The funds were allegedly meant to be used to purchase "Sallah Rams" during the festive period.

Furthermore, sources revealed that Kazaure later received an additional N50 million as a “donation” from Emefiele, which followed a fire incident at the former lawmaker's residence.

Kazaure detained in Kano, possible transfer to Abuja

A source at the EFCC confirmed that Kazaure is currently being held at the commission’s Kano office.

There are indications that he may soon be transferred to Abuja, where he is expected to face charges related to the alleged financial transactions.

The arrest is the latest development in an ongoing investigation into corruption and financial misconduct involving prominent public figures, Punch reported.

Previous allegations against Emefiele and Kazaure's accusations

Former House of Representatives member Gudaji Kazaure has been arrested by the EFCC. Photo credit: @GodwinIEmefiele

This arrest follows a series of accusations that Kazaure levelled against Emefiele in December 2022. At the time, Kazaure accused the former CBN governor of corruption, alleging that N89.1 trillion in Stamp Duty charges had gone missing under Emefiele’s leadership.

Kazaure also claimed that he had been deliberately denied access to present a preliminary report on a committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the alleged withholding of Stamp Duty funds by the CBN.

In response, the presidency, through then-presidential spokesman Garba Shehu, dismissed Kazaure’s allegations as unfounded, noting that the committee in question had been dissolved, Daily Nigerian reported.

The investigation continues

With the arrest of Kazaure, the EFCC’s investigation into the allegations against both him and Emefiele continues to unfold.

As more details emerge, both the public and legal authorities are closely watching how the case develops, with potential political ramifications.

