The EFCC is facing backlash over its arrest of former lawmaker Muhammad Kazaure, with accusations of lawlessness and violations of due process

Kazaure, an outspoken critic of the Tinubu administration, is currently being held without charges, leading to accusations of political persecution

A former vice president has condemned the EFCC's actions, warning that history will not forget such abuses

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has once again sparked outrage with its arrest and detention of former House of Representatives member, Hon. Muhammad Kazaure.

The arrest, which took place in Kano and saw Kazaure swiftly transferred to Abuja, has been widely criticised for its lack of due process and transparency.

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, has criticised the EFCC over the recent detention of ex-lawmaker Muhammad Kazaure. Photo credit: @officialEFCC.@atiku

Source: Twitter

Kazaure, an unapologetic critic of the current administration, is being held without formal charges or any clear explanation offered to his family, legal team, or the public.

His arrest comes on the heels of a similar controversy surrounding the unlawful detention of social media personality, Martins Vincent Otse (VeryDarkMan), whose release was secured only after public outcry.

Former vice president speaks out against EFCC’s lawlessness

In response to the arrest via his X handle, a former vice president Atiku Abubakar has publicly condemned the EFCC's actions, accusing the agency of blatant lawlessness and disregard for the rights of Nigerian citizens.

"Even if there were legitimate grounds for arresting any citizen, such action must adhere strictly to the rule of law," the former vice president stated.

The former leader went on to highlight the importance of the EFCC following due process in every case, emphasising that the agency must publicly disclose the reasons for an arrest and charge individuals promptly or release them.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is unequivocal on this matter—every detainee must be promptly charged to court or released,” the vice president added.

EFCC's disregard for transparency and justice

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has expressed his concerns to the EFCC over the recent arrest of ex-lawmaker Muhammad Kazaure. Photo credit: @officialefcc

Source: UGC

Atiku noted that the lack of transparency surrounding Kazaure’s arrest has drawn heavy criticism, with many accusing the EFCC of undermining the rule of law.

The former lawmaker, who represented the Kazaure, Roni, Gwiwa, and Yankwashi federal constituency, is widely regarded as a vocal critic of the government’s misgovernance and failings, especially under the leadership of President Tinubu.

Political persecution and hypocrisy of the administration

The former vice president also expressed concern about the hypocrisy within the current administration noting that while striking deals with politically connected figures linked to corruption, the government, through agencies like the EFCC, is seen as targeting its critics and opponents.

“The government’s hypocrisy is as staggering as it is shameless: while it strikes cosy deals with politically connected figures tainted by corruption, it unleashes the machinery of the state to harass and silence its critics,” the former vice president stated.

Atiku replies Tinubu's camp over call for his retirement

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Media Office of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has responded to comments made by Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy Communication.

Atiku’s insisted that the recent attacks from Tinubu’s aides are a sign of the ruling party’s unease regarding the opposition coalition reportedly being formed by Atiku and other progressive leaders.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng