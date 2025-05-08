EUYI petitions the NBA to investigate lawyers accused of blackmailing Mele Kyari

The group claims the blackmail campaign is financially backed to tarnish Kyari’s reputation

EUYI demands verification of the credentials of the alleged lawyers involved in the campaign

A prominent civil society group in Nigeria, Empowerment for Unemployment Youth Initiative (EUYI), has petitioned the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to investigate and take disciplinary action against a group of lawyers allegedly involved in a blackmail campaign against Mele Kyari, the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The petition follows claims made by the Guardians of Democracy and the Rule of Law, a rights group said to be run by lawyers, that Kyari was involved in corrupt activities during his tenure.

Mele Kyari: NBA Told To Go After Lawyers Allegedly Blackmailing Ex-NNPC Boss

Source: Original

The group had called for his prosecution without a formal investigation into their allegations.

EUYI, led by Amb. Solomon Adodo (Pioneer National Coordinator), Comrade Danesi Momoh (National Coordinator), and Igwe Ude-umanta (National Secretary), held a press conference in Abuja on 8 May 2025, demanding that the NBA investigate the lawyers behind the blackmail and defamation campaign.

Blackmail and defamation allegations against lawyers

At the press conference, EUYI leaders revealed that the protests against Kyari were part of a sponsored and heavily financed campaign. They claimed the protests were intended to smear Kyari’s reputation and were supported by individuals out for blackmail.

“We addressed the media on Tuesday, 6 May 2025, to expose the hired hands behind these protests. There is no substance to these protests, just multidimensional mischief,” the group stated.

The group also highlighted the retraction and apology tendered by Comrade Kabir Matazu, of Concerned Citizens Against Corruption (CCAC), who admitted to being misled by a member of the House of Representatives.

This confession, EUYI argued, exposed the falsehoods behind the blackmail campaign.

Despite this, EUYI contended that the individuals financing the campaign continued their efforts, recruiting lawyers to participate in the protest and submit petitions to government institutions.

“They procured a few lawyers who dressed other citizens in suits to impersonate the legal profession and create the false impression that there was serious legal concern,” EUYI leaders said.

EUYI calls for NBA to investigate alleged lawyers’ credentials

EUYI has called on the NBA to investigate the credentials of several individuals allegedly behind the campaign, including Barr. Aminu Bello, Rotimi Adeyemo, Benjamin Theophilus, Emmanuel Agada, and Asika Raymond, who have all claimed to be leaders of the "Guardians of Democracy and the Rule of Law." EUYI suspects that some of them may not even be qualified lawyers.

“We urge the NBA to verify whether these individuals are registered with valid practicing licences and, if so, to investigate their unethical behaviour,” the group stated.

The civil society group also called for the NBA to investigate whether the so-called "Guardians of Democracy and the Rule of Law" is a legitimate entity run by lawyers, as claimed, or if it is merely a front for blackmail.

“It is crucial that the NBA steps in to ensure that the integrity of the legal profession is upheld and prevent the impersonation of lawyers,” they added.

NBA urged to act swiftly and restore professionalism

EUYI concluded their petition by expressing confidence in the NBA’s ability to uphold the integrity of the legal profession. They stressed the importance of the NBA taking swift action to investigate the individuals involved in the alleged blackmail and defamation campaign.

“The findings from the NBA’s investigation may help sanitise the civil society space and restore trust in the legal profession. We also hope that, at some point, the security agencies will step in to identify those who have been impersonating lawyers,” EUYI concluded.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng