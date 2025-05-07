Atiku Abubakar’s camp has criticised Daniel Bwala’s call for former vice president to retire ahead of the 2027 election

The Media Office claims the ruling party is nervous about the growing opposition coalition led by Atiku, aiming to address Nigeria's economic and democratic challenges

Atiku’s camp defends his political legacy, describing him as the most formidable opposition leader, with the coalition he’s forming posing a significant threat to the ruling party

The Media Office of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has responded to comments made by Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy Communication.

Bwala had criticised Atiku’s ongoing involvement in national politics, suggesting it was time for him to retire.

Atiku Abubakar's camp has reacted to the presidency’s calls for his retirement as the 2027 election approaches. Photo credit: Nurphotos/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

The statement, released on Tuesday, May 6, condemned Bwala’s remarks as “disparaging” and “hypocritical,” accusing him of trying to curry favour with a struggling administration.

“It is both ironic and pathetic that Mr. Bwala – a political turncoat – now presumes to lecture a statesman of global standing on matters of legacy and destiny,” the Media Office said.

The statement described Bwala’s comments as an attempt to undermine Atiku’s political stature, labelling them as motivated by bitterness and a desperate need to gain political favour with the ruling administration, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Atiku’s camp claims presidency is panicking over coalition

Atiku’s camp insists that the recent attacks from Tinubu’s aides are a sign of the ruling party’s unease regarding the opposition coalition reportedly being formed by Atiku and other progressive leaders.

According to the Media Office, the coalition aims to address Nigeria’s economic collapse, institutional failures, and democratic erosion.

The statement questioned why the presidency continues to launch attacks against Atiku if they truly believed he was politically irrelevant.

“If the administration truly thinks Atiku is a non-factor, why the relentless smear campaign?” the statement read.

Atiku’s political legacy defended as a "formidable" opposition force

Atiku Abubakar's camp has sharply reacted to the presidency’s demand for his retirement in the lead-up to the 2027 election. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

The Media Office further claimed that Atiku remains the single most formidable opposition figure in Nigeria and that the coalition he is building poses a significant threat to the ruling party.

“This obsession with Atiku’s political future is no coincidence,” they asserted.

The statement portrayed Atiku as a consistent advocate for national unity, reform, and democracy since Nigeria’s return to civilian rule in 1999, Vanguard reported.

The media office also dismissed Bwala’s credentials, stating that any political relevance he now holds comes solely from his past association with Atiku’s 2023 presidential campaign.

Political tension rises ahead of 2027 elections

While the presidency has yet to respond officially to the statement from Atiku’s Media Office, this back-and-forth highlights the growing political tension in Nigeria as the 2027 general elections approach.

Opposition leaders are signalling their intent to form a united front to challenge the APC-led government, with Atiku emerging as a key figure in this new coalition.

Source: Legit.ng