Olubadan of Ibadanland suspends two Mogajis indefinitely over land grabbing accusations, prohibiting them from parading as traditional rulers until the issue is resolved

Olubadan instructs law enforcement to arrest any suspended chiefs who continue to act as traditional leaders and warns against absenteeism from key meetings

The suspension order follows repeated warnings to the suspended chiefs, and the Olubadan emphasises the importance of adhering to protocol and upholding the integrity of traditional leadership

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, has taken firm action against two traditional chiefs (Mogajis) from the Ibadan area, suspending them indefinitely over accusations of land grabbing.

The suspended chiefs are Mogaji Kukula Kamorudeen Kolawole of the Kukula family in Oke-Ofa Baba Isale, Ibadan North East Local Government, and Mogaji Samsudeen Bello of the Ekerin Ajengbe family, Isale Osi in Ibadan South West Local Government.

The suspension order, which takes immediate effect, was issued during the Olubadan Land Matters Committee meeting held at the Old Olubadan Palace in Ibadan on Thursday, May 8

A formal announcement of the suspension was made the following day by the Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Solomon Olugbemiga Ayoade.

Olubadan’s stern warning to the suspended chiefs

Speaking through the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, the monarch warned the suspended chiefs that the suspension would remain in force until they addressed the issues at hand, Nigerian Tribune reported.

"Your suspension order is indefinite until you retrace your steps and do the needful," Olubadan declared.

He also expressed disappointment over the actions of the Mogajis, who had been repeatedly warned about their land grabbing activities.

“You have been told severally to desist from any act that can tarnish the reputation and image of the Olubadan and Ibadanland, such as land grabbing, trespassing, forceful land taking, oppression of your family members, and other residents in your domain,” the monarch added.

The suspension order prohibits the Mogajis from parading themselves as traditional title holders until the situation is reviewed.

Olubadan asks law enforcement to enforce order

In addition to the suspension, the Olubadan has instructed law enforcement to take action if the suspended chiefs continue to present themselves as authentic traditional rulers, Punch reported.

"Law enforcement operatives are hereby instructed to apprehend any suspended traditional ruler who continues to parade themselves as chiefs," the Olubadan’s statement read.

This directive underscores the Olubadan’s determination to uphold the integrity of traditional leadership in Ibadanland.

Olubadan warns against insubordination

The Olubadan also expressed his disapproval of the nonchalant attitude displayed by some traditional rulers, particularly Mogajis and Baales, who failed to attend the meeting of the Olubadan Land Matters Committee.

“Such absentee traditional title holders risk losing their titles as their absence will be viewed as insubordination to the constituted authority,” Olubadan warned, signalling the importance of adherence to protocol and respect for the traditional system.

Support from other traditional leaders and stakeholders

The meeting, which was attended by several prominent traditional leaders and stakeholders, also saw input from various other members of the Olubadan’s council, including Oba Abiodun Kola Daisi, the Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dauda Abiodun Azees, the Ashipa Balogun of Ibadanland, and Oba Salaudeen Hamidu Ajibade, the Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Other notable figures present included Chief Isiaka Akinpelu, Special Adviser to the Olubadan on Chieftaincy Matters, and Mogaji Ariori of Olorisa family, President of the Association of Mogajis in Ibadanland.

