Deji Adeyanju, the legal representative of social media personality VeryDarkMan (VDM), has shared a fresh update regarding his client’s situation following his release from custody.

On May 8, Adeyanju took to X to clarify details surrounding VDM’s bail process and ongoing developments.

He stated that there were no specific conditions attached to the bail and that he had personally applied for it, making an undertaking to present his client whenever required.

VDM’s phone and car still with EFCC

Adeyanju revealed that VDM’s phone and car remained in the possession of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), even after his release.

This update comes amidst ongoing discussions regarding the circumstances of the arrest and its potential implications.

Adeyanju addresses distraction claims

Responding to claims that VDM’s arrest served as a distraction from national political concerns, Adeyanju remarked that those holding such views could now focus on addressing governance issues without any perceived hindrance.

VDM’s legal situation continues to be a topic of public interest, with many awaiting further updates from both his representatives and the EFCC.

In his words:

“Despite everything that has happened, i still like the EFCC Chairman. And there was no condition for VDM’s bail. I was the one who applied for his bail and I made an undertaking to produce him anytime he is needed. His phone and car still with EFCC. Now to those who said VDM's arrest was a distraction, they can go ahead now and rescue Nigeria from Tinubu's government. There’s no more distraction.”

About VeryDarkMan

VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, is a Nigerian social media personality and activist known for his outspoken views on governance, social issues, and consumer protection.

He gained popularity through his fearless commentary on various topics, including corruption and public accountability.

His content often sparks debate, earning him both supporters and critics. Recently, he has been involved in legal controversies, including his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of cyberstalking.

Despite these challenges, he remains a prominent figure in Nigeria’s online discourse.

VeryDarkMan’s lawyers mention who issued arrest warrant

Legit.ng earlier reported that on May 2, 2025, officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presented an arrest warrant against Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

The warrant for the social commentator was allegedly issued by Her Worship, Njideka Iloanya-Duru (Mrs.), Chief Magistrate II, Wuse Zone 2, on charges of cyberstalking.

Despite requests from legal representatives, EFCC officers reportedly refused to list the specific allegations against Steven Avuara, VeryDarkMan’s associate.

