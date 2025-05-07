Deji Adeyanju, lawyer of social media activist VeryDarkMan, confirmed his client's release from EFCC detention on 7 May

Adeyanju expressed gratitude to his legal team, public figures, and Nigerians who advocated for VeryDarkMan’s release

Despite the bail success, Adeyanju emphasized that the struggle for justice and fairness continues

On 7 May, Deji Adeyanju, the legal representative for social media activist VeryDarkMan, confirmed his client’s release from EFCC detention.

Adeyanju took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the bail, expressing gratitude to various individuals and institutions involved in securing the release.

“This is not the End”: After VeryDarkMan Release, His Lawyer Breaks Silence for the First Time. Photo credit: VeryDarkMan/X

Source: Twitter

EFCC detention and legal advocacy

VeryDarkMan had been in EFCC custody since the previous week, prompting widespread calls for his release from supporters across Nigeria.

Adeyanju extended his appreciation to the legal team at DAP Law Firm, particularly its head, Marvin Omorogbe, for their dedication to the case. He also acknowledged the responsiveness of the EFCC chairman and his team for engaging with concerns raised during the legal process.

Support from public figures

Adeyanju’s statement highlighted the significant support received from public figures and political leaders, including Omoyele Sowore, former presidential candidates Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, music artist Davido, and several opposition lawmakers.

Their advocacy and solidarity played a role in amplifying the demand for VeryDarkMan’s release.

Struggle continues

Despite the bail victory, Adeyanju hinted at ongoing legal and social efforts, stating, “The struggle continues.” His words reflect the broader concerns regarding rights protection and judicial fairness in Nigeria.

The release of VeryDarkMan marks a significant moment, underscoring the impact of collective advocacy and the legal profession's role in safeguarding individual freedoms.

In his words:

“VDM released to us on bail. Special thanks to @DAPLawFirm especially the head of our firm @Marvin_Omorogbe. Thank you Nigerians for speaking up for him. Thank you Egbon @YeleSowore. Thank you HE Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Davido, opposition lawmakers, etc. I must also thank the chairman of EFCC for indulging and listening to all my concerns since on Friday last week and his team. The struggle continues.”

See the X post below:

About VeryDarkMan

VeryDarkMan is a Nigerian social media activist known for his outspoken stance on social issues, corruption, and government accountability.

“This is not the End”: After VeryDarkMan Release, His Lawyer Breaks Silence for the First Time. Photo credit: VeryDarkMan/X

Source: Instagram

He has gained a significant following for his bold and sometimes controversial commentary on societal injustices. His advocacy often sparks debates and discussions, earning both support and criticism from different groups.

Despite challenges, he remains committed to using his platform to shed light on pressing issues. His recent detention by the EFCC and subsequent release on bail generated widespread attention, with many public figures and supporters rallying for his freedom.

His activism continues to shape conversations in Nigeria’s public sphere.

“Femi Falana made calls to EFCC”: VeryDarkMan’s lawyer opens up

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a significant development, Deji Adeyanju, the lawyer representing social commentator VeryDarkMan (VDM), confirmed that human rights activist and senior advocate, Femi Falana SAN, had actively intervened in the case.

Adeyanju disclosed that Falana had made multiple calls to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to challenge the legality of VDM’s arrest and detention.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng