A youth advocate and activist, Wasiu Adejumo, has strongly criticized the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the arrest and ongoing detention of Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

Adejumo described the anti-graft agency’s action as unlawful and an attempt to silence voices advocating for social justice in Nigeria.

Youth activist calls arrest ‘brutal intimidation

In a statement released on May 6, Adejumo expressed deep concern over what he referred to as the “brutal intimidation” of a fellow youth who has used his platform to address national issues and challenge societal injustices.

He questioned the EFCC’s jurisdiction in the matter, arguing that the case lacks any connection to financial crime.

“As a journalist, youth advocate, and social activist, I find VDM’s arrest deeply troubling. It is brutal intimidation. Like me, VDM represents the frustrated voices of Nigerian youths who demand justice, accountability, and a better society,” Adejumo declared.

EFCC’s role sparks legal and ethical concerns

Adejumo also raised concerns about the involvement of the EFCC, stating that it is unclear why the agency, which is primarily tasked with investigating financial crimes, is handling the matter.

He argued that if there were legitimate grounds for Otse’s arrest, other agencies such as the Department of State Services (DSS) or the police should have been responsible.

“The involvement of the EFCC raises serious concerns about the misuse of institutions to intimidate voices that speak boldly,” he added.

Threat to democracy and free speech

The youth advocate warned that using state institutions to suppress critics is a dangerous trend that threatens democracy, especially when actions are carried out without transparency.

He emphasized that VeryDarkMan may have an unconventional approach, but his voice represents the truth many Nigerians fear to express.

“VDM’s voice may be unconventional, but it speaks to the truth many fear to say. Intimidating him is intimidating all of us who dare to speak up. This is a fight for justice and freedom of expression,” Adejumo asserted.

Call for solidarity among Nigerians

Adejumo urged civil society, the media, and Nigerian youths to stand in solidarity against any attempt to suppress free speech. He warned that failing to resist such actions today could endanger the country’s democratic future.

“I have a mandate to speak truth to power, just like VDM has done courageously. His arrest is not just about him; it is about all of us. Every young Nigerian who speaks up for justice should be alarmed,” he stressed.

EFCC cites multiple petitions against VeryDarkMan

Meanwhile, according to reports, the EFCC has stated that Otse was arrested following multiple petitions filed against him.

However, further details on the nature of the allegations remain unclear, fueling ongoing debates on the legitimacy of his detention.

VeryDarkMan’s lawyers release statement again

Legit.ng earlier reported that the legal representatives of online personality Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, have released a second statement detailing their discussions with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding his continued detention.

The statement, issued by Deji Adeyanju & Partners on May 6, 2025, called for the immediate release of Otse or the Commission should formally charge him if any evidence supports his detention.

