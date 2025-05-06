Sports psychologist Dr. Adekunle dismissed prophecies and dog predictions, calling them “empty” and irrelevant to football tactics

He told Legit.ng that match outcomes depend on preparation, skill, and mental strength—not superstition or sentimental beliefs

Dr. Adekunle predicted Arsenal could reach the final if they “come to the party with their A game"

Lagos, Nigeria - As excitement builds ahead of the Champions League semi-final showdown between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a sports psychologist has urged fans to focus on facts over superstition.

As Arsenal prepares to face PSG, sports psychologist Dr. Adekunle urges realism, rejecting viral prophecies and dog stunts as distractions from true football.. Photo credit: @MAA_Gunner

Source: Twitter

Dr. Adekunle Ayodele Olusola, speaking exclusively to Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 6, addressed the viral predictions surrounding the fixture—one from a Nigerian cleric and another involving a ball-heading dog.

A viral video showed a dog predicting PSG’s win over Arsenal by scoring in their goalpost, while Prophet Richard Matthew claimed a divine revelation that PSG would lift the 2025 UEFA Champions League trophy, both prompting debate over superstition’s place in football and the credibility of such predictions.

The sports psychologist cautioned that such sensational distractions can undermine the core values of competitive football.

“The concept of prophetic insights from clerics is just absolutely empty, and sentiment holds no water in tactical formation of the teams,” Dr. Adekunle stated.

He explained that while football is often wrapped in culture and emotion, the real determinants of victory remain grounded in preparation, execution, and mental fortitude.

“Football is a sport steeped in tradition, passion, and a myriad of beliefs, both rational and irrational,” he said.

Superstition isn’t strategy

According to him, from religious predictions to ritual behaviors among fans and players, superstition has long been part of the game. However, the psychologist emphasised that while these habits may provide emotional comfort, they should not be mistaken for factors that influence actual performance.

“These beliefs often capture the attention of fans and players alike. However, as much as these sentiments circulate, ultimately, the outcomes of matches are determined by preparation, skill, physical conditioning, and mental resilience.”

He also addressed the psychological appeal of such rituals, noting they may create a false sense of control or boost confidence, but warned against relying on them as predictors of performance.

Forget dog predictions and prophets—Dr. Adekunle emphasises preparation and mental strength as Arsenal’s key to defeating PSG. Photo credit: laczynaspilka, media.madridista

Source: Instagram

“These rituals can be seen as a way to exert control over a sport where the outcome is often unpredictable,” he explained.

“They can instill a sense of confidence in players or fans, allowing them to channel their anxiety about the unknown into a familiar routine.”

Looking ahead to the high-stakes fixture, Dr. Adekunle offered his insight on the likely outcome, grounded not in prophecy but in performance.

“I predict Arsenal FC going through to the final if they come to the party with their A game,” he concluded.

Dembélé Boosts PSG Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Legit.ng reported earlier that Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembélé returned to training, giving the French side a major boost ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal.

Dembélé, who scored PSG’s only goal in the first leg, missed their recent Ligue 1 game due to a hamstring issue. His recovery strengthens PSG's attacking options as they seek a place in the final.

Arsenal, already trailing 1-0, now faces added pressure at Parc des Princes. The Gunners must produce a near-flawless performance to overcome a rejuvenated and full-strength PSG squad.

