FCT, Abuja - The Senate on Wednesday, May 7, passed two out of four major tax reform bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu.

As reported by The Cable, the upper chamber, meanwhile, rejected a proposal to increase the value-added tax (VAT) to 10 percent, opting to retain the current rate at 7.5 percent.

Premium Times also noted the update.

The bill allows VAT input claims on fixed assets, overhead costs, and administrative services.

More to follow...

