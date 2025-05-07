The Coalition of Former Nigerian Lawmakers (CoFoNiL) commended the protest by lawyers calling for the National Assembly to take over Benue and Zamfara’s state assemblies

CoFoNiL describes the lawyers as "heroes of democracy" and praises their constitutional adherence

The Coalition supports the intervention under Section 11(4) of the Nigerian Constitution due to ongoing dysfunction in the two states’ legislatures

FCT, Abuja - The Coalition of Former Nigerian Lawmakers (CoFoNiL) has lauded the protest organized by a group of lawyers, which took place in Abuja on Tuesday, May 6.

The protest, led by the Save Benue and Zamfara Coalition, called on the National Assembly to take over the functions of the Benue and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly.

Benue, Zamfara: Lawyers Hailed Over Protest at NASS Demanding State of Emergency

In their statement cited by Legit.ng, CoFoNiL described the protest as a "patriotic move to save democracy" and commended the lawyers for their timely intervention.

Timely intervention to uphold constitutionalism

According to the Coalition, which consists of former lawmakers at both state and federal levels, the protest was well within the bounds of the law.

The lawyers, CoFoNiL affirmed, are "heroes of democracy," acting in the best interests of the country.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson, Rt. Hon. Dapo Olowolagba, the Coalition explained that the protest was in response to the ongoing dysfunction in the legislative processes in Benue and Zamfara.

They emphasized that the Nigerian Constitution, specifically Section 11(4), allows for the National Assembly to step in when a state legislature is unable to perform its functions, ensuring the peace, order, and good governance of the state.

"The Lawyers have done what was expected of them as patriots and learned individuals. In accordance with the 1999 Constitution, Section 11(4) gives the National Assembly the power to intervene in such matters, and the protest is a step in the right direction," Olowolagba said.

Issues in Zamfara and benue states

The protestors, numbering over 1,000, cited that in Zamfara, 10 lawmakers have been suspended since February 2024 by Governor Dauda Lawal.

This suspension occurred after the lawmakers raised concerns over rising insecurity in the state.

Similarly, in Benue, 13 members of the House of Assembly were suspended by Governor Hyacinth Alia after they allegedly defied his orders to suspend the Chief Judge of the state.

The Coalition further noted that the current crises in both states have reached a level where they could potentially lead to the declaration of a state of emergency unless urgent constitutional action is taken.

"The two states—Benue and Zamfara—have had ample time to resolve their issues. However, they have failed to reinstate suspended members and resolve their internal conflicts. This failure puts the state governance systems at risk," Olowolagba emphasized.

He also referenced a previous instance where the National Assembly intervened during the 3rd Assembly when Benue’s Governor was summoned and later allowed to resume office after issues were addressed.

He stressed that without a fully functional state assembly, the business of governance in these states is effectively paraIyzed.

The protestors also highlighted the severe consequences of having dysfunctional state assemblies, pointing to the case of Rivers State in March, where the National Assembly intervened following a similar breakdown in legislative processes.

