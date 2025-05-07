Tension broke out at a high-profile Katsina wedding when royal guards of the Emir of Katsina smashed a glass door after being denied entry

The disruption occurred due to presidential security protocols as President Tinubu attended the event hosted by Governor Dikko Radda

The Emir was later ushered in peacefully, and the ceremony resumed, but the moment left guests stunned and raised questions about power dynamics

A brief disruption occurred over the weekend during a prestigious wedding ceremony held at the private residence of Governor Dikko Radda in Katsina State, when royal guards of the Emir of Katsina forcibly gained entry after being momentarily denied access.

The event, graced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and several high-ranking officials, was briefly thrown into confusion when security personnel, adhering to presidential protocols, restricted access to the main hall at a critical moment.

The Emir was later allowed in after the intervention of high-ranking officials.

Source: Facebook

Katsina Emir stopped at wedding entrance

This restriction happened to coincide with the arrival of the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman.

As shown in a now-viral video circulating online, the Emir’s guards, dressed in traditional regalia, reacted to the closed entrance by forcing their way in, shattering a glass door panel in the process.

The sudden crash startled guests inside, causing a brief commotion as glass fragments scattered across the floor. Security operatives and palace aides moved swiftly to de-escalate the situation and restore calm.

Emir eventually allowed in after intervention

Witnesses said the Emir was eventually welcomed into the hall without further issue. However, the incident has stirred conversations about the delicate balance between traditional authority and modern state protocols, especially when they collide during public events.

Though the scene of the broken door left a symbolic mark on the gathering, the wedding ceremony soon resumed without further hitches.

President Tinubu, Governor Radda, and other dignitaries later participated in the celebration, offering their congratulations to the newlyweds and their families.

The incident, while brief, remains a telling reminder of the frictions that can arise when royal traditions and state security measures intersect under the spotlight of national attention.

Outrage as police address Emir Sanusi as "Alhaji"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that controversy erupted after the Nigeria Police Force withdrew its invitation to the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, while controversially addressing him as "Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi" in its official communication.

The police, through the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), had initially summoned the Emir for questioning over the alleged breakdown of law and order during the 2025 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in Kano.

However, the invitation was later rescinded — a move that has sparked backlash, particularly over the manner in which the monarch was addressed. Checks by Legit.ng revealed that the most contentious aspect of the police statement was the omission of Sanusi's royal title.

