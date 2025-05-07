Nigerian pastor Papa Frank is standing by his prophecy, explaining why it may not have come to pass

The cleric claimed to have seen a vision of a Spanish club defeating an Italian side, which ultimately didn’t happen

Fans are now looking to the second leg of the UEFA Champions League clash between PSG and Arsenal before drawing conclusions

Nigerian cleric, Papa Frank Lloyd, founder of Light Bearers International Ministries in Port Harcourt, has released his daily devotionals ahead of PSG and Arsenal.

The pastor had previously declared that he saw Barcelona lifting the Champions League trophy this season, a statement that went viral and stirred both excitement and scepticism among football fans.

Unfortunately for the self-proclaimed "Commandant General of the Prophetic Kingdom," Barcelona was eliminated by Inter Milan in a heart-pounding two-leg semi-final.

The Serie A giants triumphed 4-3 in the second leg at the San Siro, sealing a 7-6 aggregate victory.

Papa Lloyd releases another Prophetic instruction

The Bishop of Light Bearer International Ministries in Port Harcourt, Papa Lloyd, has shared a cryptic message with Arsenal fans ahead of their Champions League clash tonight.

In a post on the ministry's official Facebook page, he urged followers to make peace with everyone and live in holiness.

He also advised them to "kill every sin fighting the presence of God" and take a firm stand against anything that could hinder their walk with God. He wrote:

"God cannot be seen where sin is found. God is not at work where sin is at work. He will not identify with a life that is defiled, and when God is not seen, good is not seen.

"If God is not at work, nothing will work. In other words, as long as sin is allowed, the struggle continues both in this life and in the life to come.

"Until you take a stand against sin, you have no stand with God."

In his earlier prophecy, the cleric stated that Spanish club Barcelona would triumph over Italian side Inter Milan to secure a spot in the grand finale. He said:

"I am seeing the end of the Champions League. Spain is defeating Italy. England is playing against France, that is the final before the final of the Champions League.

"It's a stiff battle, fierce battle between France and England. I am seeing an elongated time but at the end I am seeing PSG prevailing and I am seeing Spain and France in the final."

Angry fans flood Bishop Lloyd's comment section

Football fans have expressed their displeasure over the predictions and prophetic instructions from Papa Frank Lloyd on social media

PapaFrank Lloyd wrote:

"Holiness amplify spirituality."

Osorhor Oghenerievuohwo responded:

"PapaFrank Lloyd nearly I would have bet that game with at least 15k thank God I didn't."

Reinhard Ncube - Mzilankatha added:

"PapaFrank Lloyd lying is also a sin. God hates a lying tongue and a false witness who pours out lies. You took advantage of the favorable odds, favoring Barcelona to win and you presented it as prophecy to your gullible followers, are you going to repent of that?"

Joshua Patrick Amazing wrote:

"No be commander general be this...how far boss your prophecy no work oh."

Henry rates Arsenal chances

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes the tie is not over and anything can happen in the second leg in France.

The Gunners lost the first leg of their 2024/25 UEFA Champions League semi-final 1-0 against Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium.

Ousmane Dembele came clutch for the away side in the fourth minute, capitalising on a slow start from the Gunners.

