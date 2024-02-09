A video of Primate Ayodele, a Nigerian prophet, predicting that Nigeria would reach the final of the AFCON tournament went viral on TikTok after his prophecy came true

A remarkable video of Primate Ayodele, a Nigerian prophet, foretelling that Nigeria would reach the final of the AFCON tournament, gained a lot of attention on TikTok after his prophecy became a reality.

The video captured the moment when the respected pastor confidently proclaimed that the African competition, which was held in Ivory Coast, was destined for Nigeria to win. Many Nigerians were stunned and impressed when his prediction matched the actual outcome of the tournament.

The prophet was accurate. Photo credit: @primateayodele/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video shared by @primateayodele sparked a lot of reactions and comments from TikTok users, who praised the prophet’s accuracy and insight.

Watch the video below:

About the Prophet

Primate Ayodele is a Nigerian prophet, philanthropist, and the founder/spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke-Afa, Lagos. He is one of the most popular Nigerian clerics, widely known for his prophecies and predictions about politics, economy, sports, and other issues, many of which have come to pass.

He also engages in humanitarian activities and supports various causes and communities. He has released his 2024 prophecies for Nigeria and some other African countries, which have generated a lot of reactions and interest.

Primate Ayodele releases 2024 prophecies with disturbing prediction for Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Nigeria, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has made several predictions for the year 2024 concerning prominent figures such as President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, and the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

According to Ayodele, he received insights from the Spirit of God, indicating that political disagreements would lead to a conflict between President Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike.

He suggested that this disagreement would result in regret for the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for welcoming Wike into their fold.

Source: Legit.ng