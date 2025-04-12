A 28-year-old fraudster from Oredo Local Government Area in Edo State voluntarily turned himself in to the EFCC, citing a desire to stop his illegal activities and reform

The fraudster specialized in romance scams, using fake identities and manipulating foreign victims emotionally to scam them out of money, a common form of internet fraud in Nigeria

The EFCC praised the fraudster's voluntary surrender but emphasized that efforts to combat internet fraud would persist, with a focus on reform and redemption for those involved in such crimes

Benin, Edo state - In a dramatic turn of events on Monday, April 8, a 28-year-old internet fraudster voluntarily surrendered himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Benin City.

The young man (name not disclosed) who hails from Oredo Local Government Area in Edo state, approached the Acting Zonal Director of the EFCC Benin Zonal Directorate, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACEI Effam Okim, to confess his involvement in fraudulent activities.

The EFCC disclosed this development in a statement shared via its official X page, on April 11.

"I reported myself because I wanted to stop and turn a new leaf," the suspect explained.

The 28-year-old young man further admitted that he could no longer bear the fear of being apprehended by the EFCC operatives.

His decision to surrender came after a period of inner reflection and growing anxiety about his criminal activities.

Romance scams before willful surrenderness

Before his voluntary surrender, the fraudster specialized in romance scam variants of internet fraud.

He would target foreign victims, often using a carefully crafted false identity to build relationships.

"I tell my victims that I am from China and that I work as a medical doctor in a war-torn country.

"My victims are foreigners whom I deceive into love relationships. I communicate with them in Chinese using a mobile app translator. I profess love for them by telling them how beautiful and attractive they are," he revealed.

The scammer’s deceptive tactics, including creating fake personas and manipulating victims emotionally, were part of a broader trend of internet fraud in Nigeria, commonly referred to as "Yahoo Yahoo" or "Yahoo Boys."

These fraudulent activities have become increasingly sophisticated, with scammers employing various methods to lure unsuspecting individuals into financial scams.

EFCC reacts to the surrender

The EFCC has been actively cracking down on internet fraudsters across the country, with many suspects being arrested and prosecuted for their involvement in cybercrime, Vanguard reported.

While the voluntary surrender of a fraudster is rare, it highlights the increasing awareness of the consequences of such criminal activities.

Reacting to the surrender, ACEI Effam Okim commended the suspect's decision, though he made it clear that the EFCC's fight against internet fraud would continue.

A new path forward?

As the suspect awaits further action from the EFCC, his decision to turn himself in has sparked conversations about the potential for reform within the ranks of internet fraudsters.

His willingness to leave behind a life of deception may serve as a cautionary tale for others who are considering such fraudulent activities.

While the EFCC continues its efforts to combat internet fraud, cases like this offer a glimpse into the possibility of change and redemption for individuals previously entangled in cybercrime.

