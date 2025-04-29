President Bola Tinubu expressed sadness over the death of Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah Iwo, President of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria

Tinubu praised Hadiyyatullah’s leadership and contributions to Islam, noting the scholar's support during his 2023 election campaign

The President offered condolences to the family, the people of Iwoland, and the Islamic Ummah, praying for Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for the late scholar

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah Iwo, the President of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria.

Sheikh Hadiyyatullah, aged 81, died on Monday, April 28, leaving behind a legacy as an influential Islamic scholar.

President Bola Tinubu has commented on the passing of Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah, a highly regarded cleric. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@abdullahayofel

The revered cleric, who also founded and directed the Sheikh Ibn Baz Shariah College of Nigeria in Iwo, Osun state, is to be buried on Tuesday, April 28, following Janazah prayers at the college.

A devoted leader and scholar

President Tinubu, in a statement shared via X, conveyed his condolences, describing the late Sheikh Hadiyyatullah as a well-respected Islamic scholar who dedicated his life to the service of Islam and humanity.

Reflecting on his life and contributions, the President remarked:

"As President of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria, he provided uncommon leadership and direction to the Council. As a cleric, he lived by the way of Allah and the teachings of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH). As a human being, he lived an impactful life, touching many lives through his Shariah College."

The President also praised the late Sheikh’s influence on the community and his unwavering commitment to upholding the values of justice and truth.

Tinubu Reflects on Support During Election Campaign

President Tinubu also recalled the significant support the Shariah Council, under Sheikh Hadiyyatullah's leadership, provided during his 2023 election campaign.

The council had stood for truth and justice, rejecting falsehoods and propaganda during the heated electioneering period, Vanguard reported.

"The Shariah Council, under Sheikh Hadiyyatullah’s leadership, was a strong advocate for truth and justice during my election campaign. Their support was invaluable, and I remain grateful," the President added.

Tributes and Prayers for the Late Scholar

Tinubu offered his heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Hadiyyatullah's family, the people of Iwoland, and the Islamic Ummah across the country.

He acknowledged the loss of a scholar whose humility, deep knowledge, and devotion to Islam would be greatly missed.

"Muslims in Nigeria will sorely miss Sheikh Hadiyyatullah’s humility, deep knowledge, and devotion to Islam," President Tinubu stated.

The President urged the Supreme Council for Shariah to continue advancing the ideals of justice, religious tolerance, unity, peace, and harmony that Sheikh Hadiyyatullah stood for throughout his life.

Prayers for Forgiveness and Strength

President Bola Tinubu has offered his condolences over the loss of the revered Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah. Photo credit: @officialABAT

President Tinubu concluded by praying for Allah’s forgiveness for the late Sheikh and requested that He grant him the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus (Paradise).

The President also prayed for strength for those left behind by Sheikh Hadiyyatullah during this time of sorrow.

"May Allah (SWT) forgive the late Sheikh, have mercy upon him, and grant him the best part of Jannatul Firdaus," Tinubu said.

The President's message also included prayers for Sheikh Hadiyyatullah's family, asking for Allah's strength and grace to help them cope with this immense loss.

