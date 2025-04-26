The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) arrested 27 impersonators during the 2025 UTME and handed them over to the police for prosecution

The board also delisted four CBT centres over technical failures, urging affected candidates to reprint their exam slips for new venues and dates

Meanwhile, JAMB addressed and apologised for a hijab-related incident at Caleb University, blaming an overzealous security officer

Abuja, FCT - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said on Friday, April 25, it had arrested 27 individuals for impersonation during the ongoing 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB said the arrested impersonators had been handed over to the Nigeria Police for prosecution. The examination body reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the UTME process, Vanguard reported.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board arrested 27 individuals for impersonation during the ongoing 2025 UTME. Photo credit: PixelCatchers

Source: Getty Images

UTME 2025: Centres delisted over technical failures

The board announced the delisting of four Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres over technical failures and failing to meet its technical standards. The centres are:

Adventure Associate, Behind Sheshe Supermarket, Off Hadejia Road, Kano, Kano state;

Saadatu Rimi College of Education, Zaria Road, Naibawa, Kano, Kano state;

Penta M & F Technical Services Ltd, Centre 2, 96km Sokoto-Jega Road, Tambuwal and

Penta M & F Technical Services Ltd, Centre 1, 96km Sokoto-Jega Road, Tambuwal.

"While JAMB commends the 883 centres that have demonstrated exceptional performance, it unequivocally warns that any centre which fails ethical or technical standards, regardless of ownership, will be blacklisted," spokesman Fabian Benjamin said in a statement.

Candidates scheduled to sit for their exams at the delisted centres have been urged to reprint their examination notification slips to confirm their new venues and dates.

"We regret any inconvenience this may cause but will not tolerate excuses by candidates who fail to reprint their slips," the board said.

JAMB reported that, as of Friday, April 25, more than 900,000 candidates had successfully completed the UTME out of the 2,083,600 registered for the 2025 examination.

UTME 2025: Hijab ban at Caleb University centre addressed

Meanwhile, the board said it had addressed an incident involving unauthorised restrictions on candidates wearing hijabs at its Caleb University CBT centre.

JAMB attributed the incident to the actions of an "overzealous security officer" and said the university’s Vice-Chancellor had condemned the move.

"We extend our sincere apologies to the affected candidates and commend the leadership of both the centre and the university for their prompt intervention, which ensured that no candidate suffered undue disadvantage," the board added.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board arrested 27 individuals for impersonation during the ongoing 2025 UTME. Photo credit: Liba Taylor

Source: Getty Images

JAMB kicks off 2025 UTME nationwide

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) began at various Computer-Based Test centres in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other states of the federation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), which monitored the development in the FCT and its environs, reported that more than two million candidates would be writing the examination nationwide.

JAMB adjusted the 2025 UTME start date to April 24, a day earlier than initially announced.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng