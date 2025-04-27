Igbo thinker and US-based pharmacist, Obiora Mba, has said the plethora of churches and prayer centres in Igbo land and Nigeria would dwindle if people become gainfully employed

Mba advised citizens to stop excessive prayers, fasting and wasting time in prayer houses, since it doesn't put food on anybody's table

The pharmacist further urged the government at all levels to prioritise citizens' welfare by investing in agriculture and other key areas that would create prosperity

Awka, Anambra state - A prominent Igbo chieftain and United States (US)-based pharmacist, Obiora Mba, has called on Igbo people and Nigerians in general to redirect their focus from prayers to agriculture as a means of survival.

Mba, during a public function in Awka, the Anambra state capital, recently, emphasised that the plethora of churches and prayer centres scattered across Igbo land and Nigeria would dwindle if people become gainfully employed.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent in Anambra, on Saturday, April 26, Mba re-echoed the same belief. He regretted the proliferation of churches across Nigeria and Igboland in particular, and insisted that if the same level of attention given to prayers and prayer houses is channelled into agriculture and farming, the people would have fewer problems, and they would be less likely to waste their time in prayer houses and miracle centres.

He expressed concern that the federal government, and other levels of government across Igboland, spend billions of naira as donations and freewill offerings in churches, while neglecting key areas of survival such as agriculture and investment.

His words:

"As far as I know, billions of naira spent as donations in churches and prayer houses are a big waste, when common people are hungry. Time wasted in prayers is a waste of time, because it won't put food on your table.

"Affluent individuals and governments should direct the funds they invest in prayer houses to agriculture and investment into what will make the people and the economy great. If a substantial amount is invested in agriculture by rich individuals and governments at different levels, there will be enough food for consumption and export. The economy will grow, and the people will not only be gainfully employed but will also be happy.

"When people are gainfully employed, happy, hard-working and busy, the time they waste in churches and in prayer houses will reduce."

Mba attributed the disparity between African societies and the Western world to functional systems that prioritise citizen employment welfare.

How to achieve peace in Igbo land - Mba

He stressed that peace, progress, and prosperity in Igbo land and Nigeria could be achieved through strategic investments in agriculture, leveraging fertile lands and human resources to produce sufficient food for consumption and export.

“With the approaching rainy season, it is imperative for governments in Igbo land and Nigeria to invest seriously in agriculture,” Mba said.

"We propose that governments develop plans to cultivate specific crops, provide loans to willing farmers, and establish farm settlements.”

Mba suggests creation of farm settlements

Mba suggested that farm settlements could be established in various parts of Anambra state, such as Anambra East, Anambra West, Ogbaru, Awka North and Ayamelum, with the government compensating landowners for the land used.

He emphasised the need for government assistance in food production, citing the high cost of food and the reliance on imports from other regions.

Mba advocated for massive individual involvement in agriculture, rejecting large-scale farming as a colonial concept. Instead, he promoted Igbo sole proprietorship in agriculture, which he believes would provide more employment opportunities and ownership.

Beyond agriculture, Mba urged the government to establish industries, provide loans to entrepreneurs, and decentralise government structures to release funds for development.

By prioritising agriculture and entrepreneurship, Mba believes that Igbo people and Nigerians can break the cycle of poverty and achieve prosperity.

Soludo speaks on impact of fake religious leaders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state raised fresh alarm about the activities of fake native doctors in Anambra state, and their influence on youths.

The governor said fake native doctors and prophets deceive young people into taking many risks, including believing that they can evade security checks when smuggling drugs by using charms and talismans.

According to the governor, these native doctors and prophets deceive young people by claiming they can prepare charms that make airport scanners blind to drug trafficking.

