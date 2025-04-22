Twelve Igbo medical doctors in the United States have come together to build world class hospital in Anambra State

The hospital promises to have all branches of medicine and specialist doctors to be able to tackle different sicknesses

The physicians say that the aim of building the hospital is to get rid of medical tourism prevalent among Nigerians

A team of twelve Igbo specialists and consultants, who are currently practising medicine in different parts of the world, have come together to perform ground breaking for the construction of a tertiary hospital that will deliver world-class quality and innovative health care in Anambra State.

The hospital, Pinnacle Consultant Hospital and Clinics, located in Ojoto, Idemili South local government area of Anambra State, is being constructed by Gumec Nigeria Ltd., and will contain all branches of medicine.

The philanthropists noted that their goal is to bridge the gap in access to quality medical attention between the rich and the poor.

Hospital project aimed at poorest of the poor

The groundbreaking ceremony, which took place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, attracted dignitaries from all walks of life.

In his address of welcome, the president of the group, Prof. Ndubueze Fidelis Okonkwo, said that access to quality and affordable health care cannot be a monopoly of the rich and the famous.

He said that all men are created equal, and deserve equal access to the best health care possible.

"We plan to lead global partners to achieve this goal in Africa," he emphasized.

"We plan to deliver and advocate the development of innovative wellness solutions that will improve the lives of individuals and communities. We intend to serve as a resource center that will teach others the rapidly changing evidence based medical care.

"People with wealth often go abroad to seek medical care that will cure or alleviate their sufferings. We're working on changing this phenomenon and making medical tourism a thing of the past for Nigerians.

"We want to convince Nigerians that Nigerians are as good as anyone else in possession of the intelligence required to understand and deliver the best health care. Nigeria lacks in some areas the necessary equipment needed to train our brilliant local providers and the development of sophisticated skills needed to deliver world class medical treatment.

"Nigerian doctors in the diaspora are constantly proving this point by serving at the highest levels in hospitals and medical schools worldwide. There are 26,000 black physicians in the United States, and 77% of them are Nigerians. The irony is not lacking when you notice that Nigerians go to American hospitals for medical treatment only to discover in some cases that their doctors or head doctors are Nigerians.

"We plan to introduce world class transplantation medicine, particularly kidney and pancreas transplant, while adding others with time. Our cancer treatment center is expected to open soon. We want to utilize our values and provide the best care possible that preaches and practices the ever needed good governance, compassion, dignity, integrity, stewardship, and excellence where the patient is our main focus and center of mission."

He thanked Chief Louis Onwugbenu, chairman of Louis Carter Group, who he said, volunteered to join them as a benefactor - pouring his money and time into the project.

Speaking, Sir Louis Onwugbenu, said he keyed into the vision of the diaspora physicians because of what such hospital promises to offer Nigerians.

The hospital will house all departments of medicine to serve the community better.

Hospital to house all departments of medicine

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, the contractor handling the hospital project, Ifeanyichukwu Godson Ume, said that the hospital will house all departments of medicine; adding that before the end of 2026, it shall have been completed.

Also in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the traditional ruler of Ojoto, Igwe Gerald Mbamalu, commended the initiative of the twelve medical doctors that came together to build the hospital, which he said, would help reduce medical tourism among Nigerians.

