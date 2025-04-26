Esther Oladele, who went missing on her way to sit for the 2025 UTME exams, has been found and reunited with her family

The disappearance was initially raised on social media by her brother, who reported the incident to the police

The Lagos State Police Command has assured the public that an investigation is ongoing to understand the circumstances surrounding her disappearance

The Lagos State Police Command has provided an important update regarding the case of Miss Esther Oladele, who was previously reported missing.

The young woman, who had been unaccounted for after she went missing while en route to write the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), has been safely located and reunited with her family.

JAMB: Police Give Update on Girl Who Went Missing on Her Way to Write UTME

Background of the disappearance

The incident came to light when a Nigerian man, identified on X as @Mayorjohnson1, raised the alarm after his sister, Esther Oladele, went missing on her way to the exam centre.

Esther, a resident of Epe, was travelling to Ajah, Lagos on Thursday, April 24, 2025, to sit for her UTME when she vanished.

Following the disappearance, her brother shared updates on social media, expressing growing concerns as there had been no positive developments regarding her whereabouts.

He noted that the incident had been reported to the police, and the family was awaiting further information from the authorities.

In his post, the concerned sibling highlighted that no leads had been found as the investigation began, adding to the mounting anxiety surrounding Esther’s disappearance.

Police intervention and successful reunion

Responding to the alarming situation, the Lagos State Police Command initiated an investigation into Esther’s disappearance in collaboration with her family.

Authorities worked diligently to gather all relevant details to help piece together the circumstances surrounding the young woman’s sudden absence.

The police confirmed on social media that Esther had been found, and further investigations would continue to determine the factors leading to her disappearance.

The police also assured the public of their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents, underlining their efforts to swiftly locate and reunite families with their loved ones.

"We are pleased to inform the public that Miss Esther Oladele has been safely located and reunited with her family. We continue to gather information to understand the full scope of this case," a statement from the police said.

Esther’s family has expressed immense relief and gratitude upon hearing the good news of her safe return.

The police and public, including the family, are now working together to understand how the situation unfolded.

This case has also prompted a call for greater awareness about personal safety, particularly in the lead-up to significant national events like exams, where students are often on the move to various centres.

