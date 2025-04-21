Chief Love Shimite, Special Adviser to Delta State Governor Oborevwori, has passed away after a brief illness, with the cause of death still under investigation

Police have taken her husband into protective custody following threats from her family, who suspect his involvement in her death

An autopsy will be conducted to determine whether Shimite's death was natural or caused by other factors, with the police continuing their investigation

Chief Love Shimite, the Special Adviser on Trade and Export to Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has tragically passed away.

She died in the early hours of Easter Monday following what sources have described as a brief illness.

Following the ‘mysterious’ death of Delta’s governor’s aide, Chief Love Shimite, the Nigerian Police have stepped in to investigate. Photo credit: @connectsika/@PoliceNG

The precise circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear at the time of this report.

Police confirm death, swing into investigation

The Delta state Police Command has confirmed Shimite’s death, with the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Bright Edafe, stating that the 55-year-old was declared dead at the hospital where she was taken for medical attention.

“We received information that Chief Love Shimite died early this morning after being taken to the hospital. We can confirm that she passed away,” Edafe said.

He added that her husband, whose identity has not been disclosed, has been taken into protective custody for his safety.

According to Edafe, the husband was the one who reported his wife’s death and raised concerns over threats from her family members, Leadership reported.

“He (the husband) was the one who called to report that his wife had died and mentioned that he was receiving threats from her family, who feared he might be attacked. Based on this, we went to his house and brought him in for his own safety,” Edafe explained.

Family suspicion and Ongoing Investigation

Despite the police intervention, the deceased’s family has expressed suspicion regarding the cause of her death.

They have formally lodged a complaint with the police, raising concerns that the husband may have been involved in her passing.

Edafe stated,

“We are currently investigating the matter. In cases like this, only an autopsy can definitively determine whether the death was natural or caused by other factors.”

The police have assured the public that further updates will be provided as investigations continue, Vanguard reported.

Calls for justice and transparency

In response to the ‘mysterious’ death of Delta governor’s aide Chief Love Shimite, the Nigerian Police have begun an investigation. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

As the investigation unfolds, the community is anxiously awaiting clarity on the circumstances surrounding Chief Love Shimite’s death.

The situation has sparked concern among both her supporters and members of the local government, who have called for transparency and justice in the process.

The family and friends of Shimite, who was highly regarded for her work in the state’s trade and export sector, are awaiting the results of the investigation as they mourn the sudden loss of a prominent public figure.

