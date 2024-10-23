Two men, Isah Amohullahi and Abubakar Isah, were apprehended during a stop-and-search operation on Otedola Bridge

Further investigations led to the arrest of Gbolahan Temidayo at Oyingbo Market, Lagos, who allegedly sold the human parts to the suspects

Lagos police are conducting further investigations, with all three suspects in custody

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have apprehended two suspects in Lagos for allegedly possessing human tongues.

The suspects, identified as Isah Amohullahi, 30, and Abubakar Isah, 32, were taken into custody during a routine stop-and-search operation on Otedola Bridge on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Police arrest 3 trading human parts in Lagos Photo credit: Rapid Response Squad

Source: Facebook

Details of the arrest

During the operation, RRS officers discovered the human parts in a taxi, leading to the immediate arrest of the suspects.

A police spokesperson confirmed the nature of the discovery, stating,

"Our operatives conducted a routine stop-and-search, which resulted in the shocking discovery of suspected human tongues in the possession of the two men."

Following their initial arrest, further investigations led the operatives to another suspect, Gbolahan Temidayo, who is believed to have sold the human parts to Amohullahi and Isah, The Guardian reported.

Temidayo was apprehended at Oyingbo Market, where he was allegedly conducting his illicit business.

The police have stated that investigations are ongoing at the Command headquarters, where all three suspects are being interrogated.

