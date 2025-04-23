Hon. Oluwole Oke, the lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency in Osun state at the House of Representatives, has resigned his membership from the leading opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmaker, who also doubled as the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, announced her resignation from the PDP in a letter dated April 16 and addressed to the chairman of Ward 7 of the party in the Obokun local government area.

Oke explained that his decision was taken after making several consultations with his constituents.

