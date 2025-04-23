Breaking: PDP Reps Member Dumps Leading Opposition Party
Hon. Oluwole Oke, the lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency in Osun state at the House of Representatives, has resigned his membership from the leading opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The lawmaker, who also doubled as the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, announced her resignation from the PDP in a letter dated April 16 and addressed to the chairman of Ward 7 of the party in the Obokun local government area.
Oke explained that his decision was taken after making several consultations with his constituents.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng