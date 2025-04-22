Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Sweden, Finland, Norway and Lithuania plan to beef up military capabilities around the Baltic Sea with a joint order for several hundred CV90 combat vehicles, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Tuesday.
Kristersson made the announcement at a joint press conference in Stockholm with his Lithuanian counterpart Gintautas Paluckas, following talks between the two.
"Our focus right now is on a potential coordinated acquisition of the CV90 infantry fighting vehicles with Sweden, Lithuania, Finland and Norway together," Kristersson said.
"With a possible coordinated procurement, we will strengthen our shared military capabilities in the Baltic Sea region," he said.
The CV90 combat vehicle is made by BAE Systems Hagglunds in Ornskoldsvik, Sweden.
Kristersson gave no exact price for a future order.
"We are at least discussing several hundreds of vehicles, and they are quite costly," he said.
"On the other hand, we are expanding our military defence budgets," he added.
At the end of March, Sweden announced it would increase defence spending by about 300 billion kronor ($30 billion) over the next decade.
It said it aimed to boost its defence spending to 3.5 percent of GDP by 2030, up from the current 2.4 percent.
The Nordic country dropped two centuries of military non-alignment and applied for membership in NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, becoming its 32nd member in March 2024.
US President Donald Trump has demanded that all NATO countries contribute at least five percent of GDP to their defence budgets.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.