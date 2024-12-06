A Jigawa State High Court has sentenced four individuals to death by hanging for the criminal conspiracy and homicide of Salamatu Musa

A Jigawa State High Court, presided over by Justice Ado Yusuf Birnin-Kudu, has sentenced a husband, his wife, her brother, and her sister to death by hanging.

The four were convicted of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide in the case involving the death of Salamatu Musa, a 30-year-old woman.

Arrest and Investigation

The convicts, arrested in 2019, were thoroughly investigated and prosecuted. They were found guilty of conspiring and beating Salamatu Musa to death with a stick.

Their motive, as revealed in court, was the belief that Musa's alleged witchcraft caused the death of their son.

Identification of Convicts

The convicts are:

Hassan Isah, 55 years old

Adama Yahaya, 42 years old

Abdullahi Yahaya, 35 years old

Maryam Daso Yahaya, 28 years old

They lived at the same address as the deceased in Kwan-Dole Village of Mallam-Madori Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Court Proceedings

During the trial, the court heard from five witnesses, reviewed a medical report, and considered the confessional statements of the convicts.

The court determined that the defendants were guilty of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide, as defined under Sections 97 and 221(b) of the Penal Code Laws.

Judge's Ruling

Hon. Justice Ado Birnin-Kudu, in his ruling, emphasized that the convicts committed the offence with full knowledge of its probable consequences.

Consequently, he sentenced each of them to six years imprisonment for criminal conspiracy and death by hanging for culpable homicide. The convicts have a 90-day window to appeal the court’s decision.

