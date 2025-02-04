A Kano court sentenced five men to death for murdering 67-year-old Dahare Abubakar over false witchcraft accusations

The attack was prompted by a dream in which one of the accused’s wives saw Abubakar chasing her with a knife

While executions are rare in Nigeria, the ruling has sparked discussions on superstition-driven violence and justice

Kano, Nigeria – A court in Kano State has sentenced five men to death by hanging for the 2023 murder of a 67-year-old woman, Dahare Abubakar, whom they accused of witchcraft.

The sentencing marks a significant ruling in a region where superstitious beliefs have led to numerous violent attacks.

The court ruled that the defendants committed murder without any justification. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Victim attacked by defendants on her farm

Ms. Abubakar was working on her farm when the convicted men attacked her, beating and stabbing her to death.

Her family reported the crime to authorities, leading to the swift arrest of the suspects in a village 45 kilometers from Kano, the largest city in northern Nigeria.

The case drew national attention, sparking conversations on the dangers of witchcraft accusations in rural communities. Many who make such allegations do so without evidence, often blaming individuals for deaths, illnesses, or misfortunes within their families.

Judge convinced defendants were guilty as charged

Delivering his judgment, Judge Usman Na’abba ruled that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The prosecutor, Abba Sorondiki, expressed hope that the ruling would serve as a deterrent to others who might consider taking the law into their own hands.

According to court proceedings, the attack stemmed from a dream experienced by the wife of one of the accused, Abdulaziz Yahaya. In her dream, she saw Ms. Abubakar chasing her with a knife.

Convinced that this vision was real, Yahaya mobilized a group to confront the elderly woman, leading to her brutal killing.

“There have been similar cases like this, but this is the first time we are seeing up to five people sentenced to death for murder over wrongful witchcraft accusations,” Sorondiki told the BBC.

For the victim’s son, Musa Yahaya, the judgment brought a sense of justice.

“The day my mother was killed was the worst day of my life. I am happy because they would get the same treatment they meted out to my mother,” he said.

Meanwhile, defense lawyer Ma’aruf Yakasai announced that his clients plan to appeal the verdict.

While Nigeria upholds the death penalty, executions are rarely carried out. Many convicts spend years or even a lifetime on death row.

